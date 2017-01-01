New 40 Days for Life App Levels the Playing Field Against Big-money Abortion



BRYAN, Texas, Sept. 21, 2017 /



40 Days for Life has released its new app for phones and other mobile devices, putting campaign information, volunteer interaction and pro-life talking points at the fingertips of its tens of thousands of volunteers on the sidewalks outside abortion facilities across the United States and around the world.



"This is a state-of-the-art app that will enable 40 Days for Life campaign teams to better coordinate their peaceful prayer vigils, communicate with volunteers and supporters, and most importantly, to answer the tough questions they often face while participating in their prayerful witness," Carney said.



The app is available for download in both iOS and Android versions at



It features an entire section with pro-life responses to standard pro-abortion arguments. "With more than 750,000 participants worldwide over the last 10 years, we have seen and heard everything on the sidewalk," Carney said. "This new app will be a great free tool for those on the sidewalk, at work or in church who want to get more people involved in the pro-life movement."



App users will receive special access to breaking news, including abortion facility closures and abortion workers leaving their jobs, as well as prayer devotionals and other calls to action. They will also receive a 20% discount at 40 Days for Life's new online store (



40 Days for Life will release additional details about its newest initiatives during an online event tonight. Details are available at



40 Days for Life consists of 40 days of prayer and fasting, peaceful vigil and community outreach. The next 40 Days for Life campaign begins September 27 and continues through November 5 at 375 locations from coast to coast in North America and around the world. This marks the tenth anniversary of 40 Days for Life as a coordinated effort. The first campaign took place in 89 US cities in 2007.

