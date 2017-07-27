Foundation Applauds Trump Transgender Order Contact: John Eidsmoe, Foundation for Moral Law , 334-262-1245



In 2016 President Obama announced that he was lifting the ban and allowing transgendered persons to serve in the military. But President Trump, after consulting with top military officials, determined that the admission of transgendered person could hurt military readiness and could tax an already-strained military budget.



Foundation President Kayla Moore echoed President Trump's statement, saying, "The role of the military is to win the nation's wars and defend our freedom, not engage in risky social experimentation." She added, "The Foundation has taken the lead in urging the Trump Administration to reinstate the transgender ban. Earlier this year we filed two amicus briefs on behalf of the Gloucester VA School Board in the case involving high school transgender bathrooms, and in May we wrote to Secretary of Defense Mattis urging the Department of Defense not to take this drastic step. We initiated a campaign urging our supporters to send postcards to Secretary Mattis opposing this move. We thank God that the Trump Administration has listened to our concerns and acted positively."



Foundation Senior Counsel John Eidsmoe added, "The Foundation recognizes that the Constitution delegates to Congress and the President the duty to raise and support armies and maintain and equip navies, and this implies a duty to make sure the military is a fit fighting force. Our Founder Judge Moore is a West Point graduate and Vietnam veteran, and I am a retired U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate. The military is dear to our hearts, and we are grateful that President Trump has ended what could have been a disastrous social experiment."

MONTGOMERY, Ala., July 27, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The Foundation for Moral Law, an Alabama legal foundation dedicated to the defense of the United States Constitution and traditional Judeo-Christian values, applauded President Trump's announcement today that he is reinstating the ban on transgendered persons serving in the armed forces.In 2016 President Obama announced that he was lifting the ban and allowing transgendered persons to serve in the military. But President Trump, after consulting with top military officials, determined that the admission of transgendered person could hurt military readiness and could tax an already-strained military budget.Foundation President Kayla Moore echoed President Trump's statement, saying, "The role of the military is to win the nation's wars and defend our freedom, not engage in risky social experimentation." She added, "The Foundation has taken the lead in urging the Trump Administration to reinstate the transgender ban. Earlier this year we filed two amicus briefs on behalf of the Gloucester VA School Board in the case involving high school transgender bathrooms, and in May we wrote to Secretary of Defense Mattis urging the Department of Defense not to take this drastic step. We initiated a campaign urging our supporters to send postcards to Secretary Mattis opposing this move. We thank God that the Trump Administration has listened to our concerns and acted positively."Foundation Senior Counsel John Eidsmoe added, "The Foundation recognizes that the Constitution delegates to Congress and the President the duty to raise and support armies and maintain and equip navies, and this implies a duty to make sure the military is a fit fighting force. Our Founder Judge Moore is a West Point graduate and Vietnam veteran, and I am a retired U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate. The military is dear to our hearts, and we are grateful that President Trump has ended what could have been a disastrous social experiment."

Share Tweet