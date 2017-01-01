Bridge Music Rings in New Year by Signing Dove Award-Nominated Songwriter



NASHVILLE, Jan. 12, 2017 /



Palmer is best known for his collaboration with CCM group I Am They. I Am They hailed from Carson City, Nevada, making a name for their dedication to spreading the word of God through their unique sound and lyrical stylings.



Palmer, a musical jack-of-all-trades, combined his ability to play a variety of instruments with his passion for songwriting to help launch I Am They's self-titled first album. The group subsequently received a Dove Award Nomination for Best New Artist in 2015.



"We at Bridge Music are honored to have the talented songwriter Adam Palmer join our roster. Our team is proud to be a part of this next chapter for him," remarked Jake Salomon, CEO of Bridge Music. "We look forward to inspiring songs from Adam this year, which will be shared with radio listeners around the globe," he continued.



Palmer will be joining the innovative and multilingual Bridge roster, which includes Lucia Parker, Rene Gonzalez, and Abraham Osorio.



"I am thrilled to be partnering with Bridge Music and continuing to impact the faith community with my music," Palmer stated. "I love that Bridge is connected to the Spanish music industry. I'm looking forward to the growth opportunity that this new area of ministry provides."



Bridge Music, LLC is an all-encompassing Christian music company that is bringing a fresh outlook to the Christian music realm with its innovative approaches to music publishing. Bridge Music is able to provide its artists with flexibility and an exceptional, focused attention with services in publishing, licensing, music production, management, marketing, event booking, radio promotion and public relations. For more information, visit



