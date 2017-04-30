90 Continuous Hours of Bible Reading at U.S. Capitol Going on Right Now

WASHINGTON, May, 1, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- For the 28th year, the annual U.S. Capitol Bible Reading Marathon is underway on the West front of the U.S. Capitol. It began at Sunday at 6:00 PM with the reading of Genesis 1:1 and for the next 90 continuous hours, every word of the Bible is read aloud and without commentary. It culminates at noon on Thursday, May 4, with the reading of the final chapter of the book of Revelation.

Event: 28th annual U.S. Capitol Bible Reading Marathon

When: Sunday, April 30, 2017, 6:00 p.m. through Thursday, May 4, 2017 noon

During these five days and four nights, hundreds of Bible believers will travel to the West Front of the U.S. Capitol to read a portion of the Bible, to listen and to pray.



The readers will come from diverse cultures, ages, denominations, races, languages and political parties. Bibles will be on hand in 100 languages. Many branches of faith, Protestant, Catholic, Orthodox, Messianic and Jewish, set aside their differences and come together around the Bible once a year at our U.S Capitol.



The U.S. Capitol Bible Reading Marathon began in 1990, the year proclaimed by a Joint Congressional Resolution and Presidential Proclamation by President George H.W. Bush as the International Year of Bible Reading. The event serves to honor the Bible, celebrate religious freedom and unite the diverse branches of Christianity around the Bible. The event is organized by The Bible Foundation, Rev. Michael & Terry Hall, Co-Directors, and assisted by many volunteers from across the nation.

