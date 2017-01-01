Major TV Networks to Air Unique Christmas Special

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Viewers will be treated to a unique take on a holiday special in Ray Comfort's "Christmas Gone Viral," airing on the world's largest Christian TV networks this December.

Comfort explained, "When I was asked by one of the networks to produce a Christmas special, I wanted it to be different from the typical Christmas program. An idea came after I found out that an incredible two billion people around the world celebrate the holiday--even if they don't understand the birth of Jesus. I asked Christians in different countries to take a camera onto the streets and ask people's thoughts about Christmas, and use it as a springboard for the gospel. The result," he said, "is very moving, as people's hearts melt when they hear the true reason we celebrate."

Two of the largest TV networks, DayStar and Trinity Broadcasting Network, will be airing the one-hour special in mid-December, reaching hundreds of millions of households in over 200 countries.

Comfort noted that the movie is also being offered as a download now, before being released for free viewing on YouTube in three weeks. The award-winning filmmaker said, "Our YouTube channel [Living Waters] has over 49 million views, so this is an amazing opportunity to get the gospel to the lost."

Todd Friel, host of Wretched Radio and TV, said, "Hallmark, the Nutcracker, and Burl Ives will not bring you a fraction of the joy (and conviction, and tears) that Ray Comfort's 'Christmas Gone Viral' will. Watch it with friends, family, and a box of tissues."

Alex Kendrick, producer and director of Fireproof and War Room, said that the film is "an excellent way to present the gospel."

Comfort added, "The first two pastors who viewed it wanted to show it in their church. You will want to do the same."