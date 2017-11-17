Epic Records and Sony Pictures Animation Announce 'The Star' Official Soundtrack Album Available October 27

Featuring New Music by Mariah Carey

Movie Opens in Theaters Everywhere November 17

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- In anticipation of the worldwide release of Sony Pictures Animation's animated motion picture The Star, in theaters November 17, 2017, Epic Records and Sony Pictures Animation will release The Star: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack in stores and online October 27, 2017. The album, featuring new music from Mariah Carey, is available for pre-order HERE . A look inside the The Star soundtrack can be seen HERE

The soundtrack assembles new music from a bevy of powerhouse superstars befitting of the cast's blockbuster pedigree. Leading the tracklisting, Mariah Carey performs the film's theme song "The Star."

The first track for instant grat is "Life is Good" by A Great Big World. Listen to the song HERE . Following that, on October 17th, Fifth Harmony will release "Can You See."

In addition, Kirk Franklin, Kelsea Ballerini, Zara Larsson, and more serve up new tracks written specifically for The Star. Each artist got into the spirit with show-stopping and standout performances.

Spring Aspers, Head of Music for Sony Pictures, commented, "The filmmakers of The Star have delivered a funny but faithful turn on the nativity story, and Mariah Carey's soulful performance of the film's theme song adds a layer of depth and emotion that will have audiences feeling the spirit. This compilation is full of Christmas classics old and new that not only perfectly fit the film, but make the perfect soundtrack for the season."

Check out the full tracklisting below.

Get ready for The Star to shine on stereos and big screens everywhere this year.

Tracklisting:

1. Mariah Carey – "The Star"

2. Kelsea Ballerini – "Children Go Where I Send You"

3. Kirk Franklin – "We Three Kings"

4. Fifth Harmony – "Can You See"

5. A Great Big World – "Life Is Good"

6. Zara Larsson – "Mary, Did You Know"

7. Yolanda Adams – "O Holy Night"

8. Saving Forever – "What Christmas Means to Me"

9. Jessie James Decker – "Breath of Heaven (Mary's Song)"

10. Casting Crowns – "His Eye Is on the Sparrow"

11. Jake Owen – "What Child Is This?"

12. Pentatonix – "Carol of the Bells"*

*digital-only bonus track

In Sony Pictures Animation's The Star, a small but brave donkey named Bo yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. One day he finds the courage to break free, and finally goes on the adventure of his dreams. On his journey, he teams up with Ruth, a loveable sheep who has lost her flock and Dave, a dove with lofty aspirations. Along with three wisecracking camels and some eccentric stable animals, Bo and his new friends follow the Star and become unlikely heroes in the greatest story ever told – the first Christmas. The film stars the voices of Steven Yeun, Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Keegan-Michael Key, Kelly Clarkson, Anthony Anderson, Aidy Bryant, Ving Rhames, Gabriel Iglesias, Patricia Heaton, Kristin Chenoweth, Christopher Plummer, and Tracy Morgan and Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey. Directed by Timothy Reckart, the screenplay is by Carlos Kotkin, with a story by Simon Moore and Carlos Kotkin. The film is executive produced by DeVon Franklin, Brian Henson, and Lisa Henson, and produced by Jennifer Magee-Cook.