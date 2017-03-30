Ratio Christi's TV Program 'Truth Matters' to be Seen on NRBTV

Contact: Sheryl Young, Media Outreach Coordinator, Ratio Christi Campus Apologetics Alliance, 813-486-8594, [email protected]



INDIAN TRIAL, N.C., March 30, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Ratio Christi Campus Apologetics Alliance announces an agreement with NRBTV for the RC-TV streaming/satellite show, "Truth Matters", to begin airing weekly on NRBTV on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 10:30 PM Eastern, 7:30 PM Pacific.



RC-TV's "Truth Matters" originally debuted on various streaming and satellite stations in January 2017. The program is dedicated to providing believers and skeptics with the evidence for the Christian worldview. It is a weekly show appealing to a wide audience: from parents, pastors and lay people, to high school and college students, to university professors. "Truth Matters" is the broadcast outreach of Ratio Christi.



About Ratio Christi: RC is a non-denominational, non-profit global movement with more than 200 boots-on-the-ground college and university chapters and high school clubs equipping students and faculty to give historical, philosophical, and scientific reasons for following Jesus Christ. RC also has a special outreach to professors with a goal of bringing a "renaissance of Christian thinking" and consideration of the Christian worldview back into academia.



RC meetings provide a safe and charitable venue for atheists, agnostics, skeptics, and adherents to any religion to investigate the claims of Christianity, discuss religious beliefs, and seek truth without fearing reprisal.



About NRBTV: NRBTV is a Christian TV channel headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. It is seen nationwide on DIRECTV channel 378 and select broadcast affiliates. The channel is also streamed worldwide on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV (fourth generation) streaming players, via a free mobile app, and online streaming. NRBTV is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization reaching a global audience 24 hours a day with thought-provoking, Christ-centered programming. For more information, visit www.nrbtv.org.



President/CEO of Ratio Christi Dr. Corey Miller:

"We are very grateful for NRBTV giving us the opportunity to expand our ministry of equipping people with reasons to follow Jesus in an increasingly skeptical world."

NRBTV Senior Director of Programming Arline Bell:

"NRBTV is excited to be adding this resourceful apologetics program to our lineup. Our viewers look to us for this type of educational content and we are honored that Ratio Christi has chosen to partner with us."

Members of the media can arrange interviews with Dr. Miller or other Ratio Christi spokespersons by contacting Sheryl Young, Media Outreach Coordinator, [email protected] or (813) 486-8594.