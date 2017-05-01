Evangelist Alveda King: 'Thank You God: Strengthen President Trump' Contact: Leslie Palma, 347-286-7277



ATLANTA, July 27, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- "The ravages of abortion of our weakest, babes in the womb, as well as the sick, elderly and poor have led to a dearth of morality which includes gender confusion and a host of societal ills. As President Trump continues to drain the swamp, our prayers of gratitude to God remain steadfast as he continues to seek the best for all Americans. This includes his efforts to shore up our military and secure our borders." -- Evangelist Alveda King



Watch video: Evangelist Alveda King: "Thank you President Trump."



Transcript of video: Evangelist Alveda King: "Thank you President Trump"



In light of recent developments in America and around the world with what appear to be cataclysmic shifts in the atmosphere, both natural and spiritual, I want to remind my readers and listeners to remain steadfast and focused. Continue to pray for those who are in authority that we can live a peaceful life. Certainly in the White House in America but in every home in America and around the world, let us continue to pray.



I want to personally thank President Donald Trump for remaining steadfast and focused. As we continue to pray for those who are in authority that we can live peaceful lives, let us hold on to that hope that even in these tumultuous times there is peace; it is a peace that passes all understanding.



Friends, continue to pray. Hold up that blood-stained banner. Pray for our president and all who are in authority in America and around the world.



God bless each and every one of you!



