Andy Stanley to Publish Three New Books with Zondervan

First Book, Irresistible Faith, to Release February 2018



GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 13, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Andy Stanley, founder and senior pastor of North Point Ministries and author of more than 20 books, including the bestselling Deep & Wide, has signed a three-book contract with Zondervan. The three books were acquired by Ryan Pazdur, associate publisher and executive editor of Zondervan, and John Raymond, vice president and publisher of trade curriculum.

The first, Irresistible Faith, is scheduled to release in February 2018. In it, Stanley will help readers to align their personal faith and that of their local church with what Jesus came to unleash in the world. This will change how the church and Christianity are perceived by the unchurched.



"The time has come for us to resist what makes us resistible," says Andy Stanley. "While many of us have worked hard to make church more interesting, it turns out fewer people are actually interested. But once upon a time there was a version of our faith the world found to be almost irresistible. I want our faith to be irresistible again. I believe it can be. The real thing has always been."



"Andy is a visionary leader, a gifted communicator, and an architect of the church," says Stanley N. Gundry, SVP and publisher, Zondervan. "He influences thousands every week through North Point Ministries, his television show, and his podcast, and we are so pleased to be partnering with him on his next three books."



Stanley's books will be supported by national advertising and publicity campaigns.



About Andy Stanley: Communicator, author, and pastor Andy Stanley founded Atlanta-based North Point Ministries in 1995. Today, North Point Ministries consists of six churches in the Atlanta area and a network of 30 churches around the globe that collectively serve nearly 70,000 people weekly. As host of Your Move with Andy Stanley, which delivers over five million messages each month through television and podcasts, and author of more than 20 books, including The New Rules for Love, Sex & Dating; Ask It; How to Be Rich; Deep & Wide; Visioneering; and Next Generation Leader, Andy is considered one of the most influential pastors in America. Andy and his wife, Sandra, have three grown children and live near Atlanta.



About Zondervan: Zondervan is a world leading Bible publisher and provider of Christian communications. Zondervan, part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Inc., delivers transformational Christian experiences through its bestselling Bibles, books, curriculum, academic resources and digital products. The Company's products are sold worldwide and translated into nearly 200 languages. Zondervan offices are located in Grand Rapids, Mich. For additional information, please visit www.zondervan.com.