A Provocative Look into Russia's Role in World Events

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 22, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Pastor and author Matt Hagee believes that the Bible can inform our understanding of various dramatic events taking place around the world, including Russia's schemes against the U.S. and recent violence in Europe. In his new book, "Your Guide to the Apocalypse: What You Should Know Before the World Comes to an End" (WaterBrook), Hagee explores the signs at home and internationally that indicate biblically prophesied events are taking shape.



In a confusing and frightening time, Hagee offers insight into questions such as:

Why is Russia involved in the Middle East?



What does the Bible tell us about modern issues such as identity theft, the price of oil and an obsession with the environment?



How is America's treatment of other nations connected to the coming apocalypse?



How does Donald Trump's presidency influence world economics?

Hagee draws on daily headlines to show why the U.S. is struggling to recover its once-dominant position in the world – and how the answer to what is happening is already spelled out in the Bible. As Hagee writes, "Right now, the leading governments of the world are engaged in a massive power struggle. It involves military strength and strategy, economic influence and diplomatic policy. Coercion, sanctions and plain old schoolyard bullying are going on. Why? Because world powers are all jockeying for control."



In Your Guide to the Apocalypse, Hagee takes the mystery out of what is happening and gives biblically-based guidance about how to live in these times. Whether readers are concerned about North Korea's missile launches, the crashing financial markets or the mistreatment of Israel, they will find answers and unexpected hope in this timely resource.



