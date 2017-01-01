#WWME50 – The Social Media Campaign for Worldwide Marriage Encounter's 50th Anniversary Convention to be Held June 2018 in Lombard. Il Near Chicago Launched Today

LOMBARD, Ill., Feb. 13, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Worldwide Marriage Encounter (WWME) , the original faith-based marriage enrichment program, announced today the kickoff of #WWME50, a social media campaign in anticipation of WWME's 50th Anniversary Convention which will be held June 22-24, 2018 in Lombard, IL, a suburb of Chicago.

"The campaign will enable people to create, share or exchange information, ideas plus pictures

and videos as we remember the past 50 years of our legacy, celebrate who we are today, and believe in the future mission of Worldwide Marriage Encounter," said Peter & Sheila Oprysko and Fr. Tom Griffith, SVD, the 50th Anniversary Convention Chairs.

In addition to the current WWME Convention 2018 Facebook page the campaign will also launch Twitter (@WWME50th) Instagram and Tumblr (WWME50th) sites to engage convention participants and educate the public.

"We envision Twitter providing up-to-date news about all aspects of the Convention, while Instagram and Tumblr content will provide more depth and showcase the look and feel of who we are and what we are celebrating," the convention chairs added.

As the campaign unfolds it will expand to include other social media platforms like YouTube, Pinterest and Snapchat in the coming months.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter has been offering weekend experiences for over 49 years and is considered the original faith-based marriage enrichment program. The programs are continually updated to keep abreast of changes in society, and WWME now offers evening and half-day programs that are presented at parishes and other church facilities. The weekend program, traditionally presented as an overnight experience at a hotel or retreat center, can also be presented at facilities where the couples return to their homes in the evenings. WWME has a presence in almost 100 countries, which makes it the largest pro-marriage movement in the world. In North America, the WWME programs are presented in English, Spanish, French, and Korean languages.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter offers married couples the opportunity to spend time together away from the busyness of the world to focus on each other. It offers tools for building and maintaining a strong, Christian marriage in today's world. To learn more about the Worldwide Marriage Encounter weekends online go to wwme.org or contact the WWME Office at (909) 863-9963.

