OCGMA Announces Sunday Worship Schedule, Featuring Renowned Guest Speakers

Note: OCGMA Also Offers Daily Worship Services -- Bible Study -- Kids & Teens Programs, Organ & Choir Recitals -- Prayer Song & Vespers -- Gospel Music Ministries



All Summer Long -- Visit www.oceangrove.org for a Complete Schedule



NEW YORK, May 22, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- When a group of Methodist ministers founded The Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association in 1869, their aim was to give Christians a summer break from the unsettling scientific, industrial and demographic changes wrought by the Victorian Age and the devastation of the American Civil War. They saw that "The brain and nerve were taxed to the last extreme by these refinements, until the physical was often prostrated and the mind imperiled." Accordingly, they felt the peaceful water, clear air and delightful sunshine of the Jersey Shore would be ideal for "A place of respite where religion and recreation should go hand in hand." This kind of site was called a Camp Meeting Ground.



In those days, the Camp Meeting Movement (numerous camp grounds to which Christians came from miles around to hear a series of traveling ministers) was in full swing from coast to coast – especially in rural areas and around small towns that weren't gifted with a formal church, resident minister, and the support of a spiritual community. Today, The Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association still holds a Camp Meeting Week, which is the highlight of the Camp Meeting's June-to-September program of weekday and weekend religious events, including Sunday worship services, for visitors of all Christian denominations.



Sunday Worship in the Historic Great Auditorium



Built in 1894, the Great Auditorium is the heart-and-soul of Ocean Grove. With over 5000 seats, this massive wooden structure, likened by conductor/composer Leonard Bernstein to "Noah's Ark upside-down," welcomes guests with barn-door-style entrances that allow the cool ocean air to flow through the Auditorium both day and night. It also boasts a mighty pipe organ with over 10,000 pipes that is one of the largest in the world and has inspired everything from stirring hymns to classical performances, as well as the rousing vigor of large choirs. Outside, a large lighted cross beams towards the Atlantic Ocean, a beacon in memory of departed family and other loved ones.

June 11 – 10:30 am

Dr. Dale Whilden - President, Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association



June 18 -10:30 am

Rev. Dr. Kenda Creasy Dean - Princeton Theological Seminary, Princeton, NJ



June 25 - 10:30 am

Pastor John Randall - Calvary Chapel, San Juan Capistrano, CA



July 2 – 10:30 am

Pastor Kenneth Levingston - Jones Memorial United Methodist Church, Houston, TX



July 9 – 10:30 am

Peter Weaver - Bishop-in-Residence, Drew University Theological School, Williamsburg, VA



July 16 – 10:30 am

Pastor Christian Andrews - Renaissance Church, Summit, NJ



July 23 – 10:30 am

Dr. Mitch Glaser

Chosen Peoples Ministries, New York, NY



July 30 – 10:30 am

Dr. Michael Youssef - The Church of the Apostles, Atlanta, GA



July 30 - 7 pm (also July 31, August 1 at 7 pm)

Rev. Dr. Steve DeNeff - College Wesleyan Church, Marion, IN



August 6 – 10:30 am

Bishop John R. Schol – UMC of Greater New Jersey, Neptune, NJeffort.



August 13 – 10:30 am

Rev. Dr. Timothy Tennent - Asbury Theological Seminary, Wilmore, KY



August 20 – 10:30 am

Rev. Dr. Duffy Robbins - Eastern University, St. David's, PA



August 27 – 10:30 am

Dr. Barry Black - Chaplain, U.S. Senate, Washington, D.C.



September 3 – 10:30 am

Pastor Tim Lucas - Liquid Church, Madison, NJ



September 10 – 10:30 am

Commissioner James M. Knaggs - The Salvation Army

