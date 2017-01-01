SIGN THIS PETITION Asking President Trump to Have Appointed the Only Lawyer Ever to Have a Court Rule That Bill Clinton Committed a Crime! The Republic Hangs in the Balance!



Contact: Freedom Watch,

424-274-2579,

daj142182@gmail.com



WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The following is submitted by Larry Klayman:

Dear Friend, Supporter and Fellow Patriot:



You know me as the only lawyer ever to have a court of law rule that former President Bill Clinton committed a crime. This ruling was by a courageous U.S. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth over Clinton's violation of the privacy rights of a woman he assaulted and sexually abused in the Oval Office, which in Slick Willy's case could sadly be called the "Oral Office," given his illicit and unethical sex with a White House intern.



But today we face a much greater threat and crimes by the Clintons and the administration of former President Barack Hussein Obama. Obama, along with the Clintons, have committed the real Russian collusion scandal, one that involves racketeering and bribery into their coffers from "communists" to acquire illegally over 20 percent of America's strategic uranium reserves, seriously endangering our national security. Uranium is the fuel for atomic reactors and nuclear bombs!



Continue Reading.....



SIGN THE PETITION AT



www.freedomwatchusa.org/urgent-klayman-needs-to-be-named-special-counsel



Support Our Cause and Join Our Fight!



Go to www.freedomwatchusa.org/donate



Or call 844 FW ETHIC to contribute to Freedom Watch now

Your help is urgently needed!