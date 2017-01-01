78 Organizations Honored as 'Certified Best Christian Workplaces' for 2017

More Christian organizations than ever across the U.S. and internationally are creating healthy workplaces with high levels of communication, transparency and trust.

MERCER ISLAND, Wash., Jan. 31, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The Best Christian Workplaces Institute (BCWI), a pioneering leader in linking healthy-to-flourishing workplace culture to increased organizational impact, today honors 78 faith-based organizations as Certified Best Christian Workplaces.

"The 18% increase in the number of Certified organizations since 2012 means we're seeing a continuing, upward trend in the number of ministry organizations, churches and Christian-owned businesses building a healthy-to-flourishing culture which, in turn, increases their organizational impact," says BCWI President Al Lopus.

Certified status is based on eight key, quantifiable benchmarks of BCWI's "FLOURISH Model": fantastic teams, life-giving work, outstanding talent, uplifting growth, rewarding compensation, inspirational leadership, sustainable strategy and healthy communication.

These benchmarks form the core of BCWI's groundbreaking Employee Engagement Survey, which has been completed by more than 221,000 employees in 878 organizations, churches and Christian-owned businesses since 2002.

The popular 58-question online survey is the only available resource of its kind that offers a faith-based organization complete anonymity for all participants and provides the objective, true health of a workplace culture.

Today's announcement is the first of two to reveal BCWI's 2017 Certified organizations. More honorees will be announced in July.

About Best Christian Workplaces Institute

BCWI is an international non-profit, research-based, organizational development and human resources consulting firm, with head offices in Mercer Island, WA. BCWI's vision is to see Christian workplaces set the standard as the best, most effective places to work in the world.

For more information, visit Best Christian Workplaces Institute online: www.bcwinstitute.org . Each week, find proven insights from top Christian leaders on the BCWI Blog ( blog.bcwinstitute.org ) and Flourishing Culture Podcast ( blog.bcwinstitute.org/podcast ).

The organizations honored as Certified Best Christian Workplaces from July 2016 to January 2017 are:

CAMPS & CONFERENCE CENTERS

BigStuf – Alpharetta, GA

CRISTA Camps – Seattle, WA

CHRISTIAN-OWNED BUSINESSES

Aspen Group – Frankfort, IL

Dr. Bray & Dr. Young – Statesboro, GA

The Human Capital Group, Inc. – Brentwood, TN

CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS

Briarcrest Christian School – Memphis, TN

Calvary Christian Academy – Fort Lauderdale, FL

Cherry Hills Christian School – Highlands Ranch, CO

College Heights Christian School – Joplin, MO

King's Schools – Seattle, WA

Lionheart Children's Academy – Euless, TX

Seattle Urban Academy – Seattle, WA

Trinity Academy – Raleigh, NC

Valley Christian Schools – Cerritos, CA

CHURCHES

Antioch Community Church – Waco, TX

Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale – Fort Lauderdale, FL

Calvary Lutheran Church of Golden Valley – Golden Valley, MN

Cherry Hills Community Church – Highlands Ranch, CO

Christ's Church of the Valley – Peoria, AZ

Cornwall Church – Bellingham, WA

Crossings Community Church – Oklahoma City, OK

Crossroads Christian Church – Evansville, IN

Experience Life Church – Lubbock, TX

Faith Promise Church – Knoxville, TN

Gateway Church – Southlake, TX

Grace Community Church – Tyler, TX

Harvest Church – Billings, MT

Hillside Baptist Church – Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada

Park Community Church – Chicago, IL

Pure Heart Church – Glendale, AZ

Red Cedar Church – Rice Lake, WI

Redeemer Presbyterian Church – New York, NY

River Pointe Church – Richmond, TX

Summit Church – Durham, NC

The Village Church – Flower Mound, TX

Timberline Church – Fort Collins, CO

HIGHER EDUCATION

Faith Builders – Guys Mills, PA

Grace School of Theology – The Woodlands, TX

MacArthur School of Leadership at Palm Beach Atlantic – West Palm Beach, FL

Olivet Nazarene University – Bourbonnais, IL

MEDIA

CRISTA Media – Seattle, WA

LightMelbourne – VIC, Australia

Positive Alternative Radio, Inc. – Blacksburg, VA

The Urban Alternative – Dallas, TX

Tyndale House Publishers – Carol Stream, IL

PARACHURCH & MISSIONS

Apartment Life – Euless, TX

Buckner National Missions and Family Hope Center Collaboration – Mission, TX

Care Net – Lansdowne, VA

Catholic Christian Outreach – Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Child Evangelism Fellowship, Greenville/Piedmont District – Taylors, SC

The Christian and Missionary Alliance – Colorado Springs, CO

Christian Veterinary Mission – Seattle, WA

Coalition for Christian Outreach – Pittsburgh, PA

Compass – Kearney, NE

CRISTA Ministries – Seattle, WA

English Language Institute/China – Fort Collins, CO

Food for the Hungry-Uganda – Kampala, Uganda

The Gideons International – Nashville, TN

Jewish Voice Ministries International – Phoenix, AZ

Joni and Friends – Agoura Hills, CA

Lexington Rescue Mission – Lexington, KY

Miracle Hill Ministries – Greenville, SC

Mission India – Grand Rapids, MI

Novo Ministries – Oklahoma City, OK

Rachel House – Lee's Summit, MO

VisionTrust International – Colorado Springs, CO

Water Mission – North Charleston, SC

Willow Creek Association – Barrington, IL

World Concern – Seattle, WA

WorldServe Ministries (Canada) – White Rock, British Columbia, Canada

PRODUCTS & SERVICES

Canadian Council of Christian Charities – Elmira, Ontario, Canada

Christian Children's Home of Ohio – Wooster, OH

Christian Family Care – Phoenix, AZ

Christian Leadership Alliance – San Clemente, CA

Classical Conversations – West End, NC

CRISTA Senior Living – Seattle, WA

Genesis Recovery – La Mesa, CA

Samaritan Ministries International – Peoria, IL