Evangelist Alveda King: Pro-abortion Race Baiters, Bible Baiters and Sexists Must Cease and Desist

"The matter of Senator Elizabeth Warren invoking the persona of a civil rights icon to make a point is a recently trending form of tricky political ploys. It's bad enough that Senator Warren's voice was silenced while her male counterparts were allowed to speak; apparently by a collaborative approach across the isles. Now there's the nasty sting of both Bible baiting and race baiting.

"Race baiting is 'the unfair use of statements about race to try to influence the actions or attitudes of a particular group of people.' Miriam-Webster

"Using skin color or ethnicity as an emotional trigger to stir up the public and distract people from reasonably understanding and responding to pertinent issues is a deceptive and counterproductive political practice.

"Another equally dangerous distraction that is used to distract the American people is Bible baiting which takes scriptural context and twists it around to fit a particular political message. Both are deadly traps, enemies to civil rights and human rights.

"In the meantime, it's important to resist shutting down honest conversations about racism, sexism and religion while confronting the problem of using such conversations for manipulation of questionable agendas.

See race related quotes from politicians; they are from Democrats or Republicans. Most have apologized for their words since.

"Each of these quotes, in their own way, caused political firestorms. Across the congressional isles, race baiting, Bible baiting and sexism have clouded one of the major civil rights issues of our times – the right to be born. People become so distracted by the racial, gender and religious posturing that they forget just how many Americans are dying from abortion, sickness, poverty, violence and other forms of genocide and eugenics in our nation.

"Margaret Sanger, founder of Planned Parenthood was a race baiter's dream, wanting fewer of those she called 'unfit.' She wanted what she called 'a cleaner race.'

"Yet Acts 17:26 teaches us that there is no 'cleaner' or more 'fit' race, only one human race. '[God] made from one blood every nation of mankind to live on all the face of the earth…'

"Those who use ethnicity, skin color, political preference, religion, income, gender, physical ability or lack of such, or any other classification to divide our communities for their own political gain ultimately do not care for us. They care for themselves and their power.

"The next time a self-proclaimed progressive from any political party uses sexism, Bible baiting or race baiting to say that abortion benefits the African American community ask how the termination of 17 million black babies since Roe v. Wade of 1973 helps anyone.