Foundation Backs Trump's Travel Ban

In March 2017, President Trump announced a 90-day ban on the entry of foreign nationals to the United States from six predominantly Muslim countries until proper vetting procedures could be established. Federal judges in Maryland and Hawaii struck down the ban as unconstitutional because it was allegedly aimed at the Muslim religion. The appeals courts for the Fourth and Ninth Circuits upheld those rulings.



On Monday the Supreme Court on national security grounds reinstated the temporary ban for foreign nationals who had no connection to the United States. The case is scheduled for argument in early October after the Court returns from its summer recess.



Foundation President Kayla Moore explained the Foundation's reasons for filing a brief in support of the President's ban: "Under our immigration laws, the President has statutory discretion to suspend the entry of foreigners who pose a danger to the United States. The Foundation wants to ensure that the President is free to exercise that authority without inappropriate second-guessing from the courts."



Foundation Senior Counsel John Eidsmoe stated: "The temporary travel ban is not directed against persons of the Islamic faith; in fact, 85-90% of Muslims worldwide are not affected by this ban. The ban is directed against those countries where the greatest threat of terrorism exists." Eidsmoe added: "As Christians, we recognize that the Bible commands us to be kind to 'the sojourner within our gates.' But this assumes the 'sojourner' is here legally and is not a threat to innocent Americans. The main duty of a government is to protect its own people."

