A Call to Defend Personhood



NORCROSS, Ga., Nov. 3, 2017



This week the high court dismissed an appeal by a Peach County woman who asked that her ex-husband not be given custody of three out of five embryos created using in vitro fertilization (IVF) with his sperm and donated eggs.



The woman, Wendy Wilson, gave birth to twins in 2013 using two of the embryos. Wilson says she wants to give birth to the remaining children, even though the couple divorced in 2014.



Wilson says she wants to give birth to the remaining children because they are her twin's siblings and she views them all as her children.



The husband, Rommel Delgado, could donate the embryos, but has indicated he plans to destroy them.



By their actions, the courts have in essence concluded that these pre-born children are Delgado's property since he is their biological father and Wilson is not their biological mother. Tragically, the humanity of the children is not a factor.



"This is what happens when we treat human beings as property," said GRTL President Ricardo Davis. "The last time we did that it resulted in a civil war."



Davis called on the state legislature to adopt a Personhood amendment to the state constitution that would protect all innocent human life from fertilization through natural death.



"Georgia is overwhelmingly pro-life," Davis said. "Its passed time for lawmakers to understand that advances in technology, such as IVF, do not change the fact that all human life is created in the image of God and deserves our protection."



Georgia Right to Life promotes respect and effective legal protection for all innocent human life from earliest biological beginning through natural death. GRTL is one of a number of organizations that have adopted Personhood as the most effective pro-life strategy for the 21st century.

