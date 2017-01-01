500 Years After the Protestant Reformation -- Can the Differences be Overcome? Dr. Peter Kreeft highlights what Catholics and Protestants can agree upon



But can the differences between the two Christian sects be overcome? Can they be unified?



Kreeft acknowledges in CATHOLICS AND PROTESTANTS that the differences are indeed significant yet emphasizes that they agree on the important issue of justification.



Dr. Kreeft is honest and fair in the book, noting that overcoming differences would be difficult, but Protestants and Catholics need to stop "directing arrows not against each other but against our own hearts and minds and wills."



The 500th anniversary of the Reformation is monumental and Dr. Kreeft would agree. But he makes the case that the ties broken that day can not only be put back together, but by Christ's Word "will" be done.



"Peter Kreeft, one of our finest Christian writers today, has given us a passionate plea for Christian unity, one that builds upon the great common core of Christian belief confessed by faithful Protestants and Catholics alike," Timothy George, dean of Beeson Divinity School of Samford University, says of CATHOLICS AND PROTESTANTS. "A volume full of faith — and hope."



