Evangelist Alveda King Continues King Legacy Series with New GG'S COOKBOOK Contact: Leslie Palma,

732-757-9087



ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2017 /



In 2017, the "creative evangelist" continues her "legacy assignment" with the soon to be released



Along with publishing books, King includes writing and singing original music and producing film contributions in her "arsenal." She also produces children's books and artistic projects for her "flock of millennial and post millennial mentees."



"Having been born into the bloodline of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., I take the role and responsibility of being a guardian to the King Family Legacy very seriously. My parents, Rev. A. D. King and Mrs. Naomi Ruth Barber King, assisted by my grandparents Rev. Martin Luther King, Sr. and Mrs. Alberta Williams King instilled in me the importance of putting God, family and community first in my lifetime agenda," says King. "Here in 2017 the perfect opportunity to combine our family legacy of faith, hope, love and hospitality with solutions to the critical problems of our day just seemed too good to pass up."



A



King is Founder of

Contact: Leslie Palma,732-757-9087ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Why is Alveda King writing a cookbook? Who even knew she could cook? Does anybody care? In 2015 Evangelist King, prolife civil rights activist and Christian minister released KING RULES, her second print release in a series of "King Family Legacy" books. Her first legacy book SONS OF THUNDER: KING FAMILY LEGACY was written in the 1990s and was considered by some to be "controversial." In 2016, King released AMERICA RETURN TO GOD which continues with narratives of how her relationship to the bloodline of her famous uncle, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. ties in with her work in the 21st century.In 2017, the "creative evangelist" continues her "legacy assignment" with the soon to be released KING TRUTHS . Added to the series is something King considers to be "lighter fare" in the form of her new cookbook, GG'S HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS COOKBOOK which is currently available online as an e-book. Print copies should be available mid-November.Along with publishing books, King includes writing and singing original music and producing film contributions in her "arsenal." She also produces children's books and artistic projects for her "flock of millennial and post millennial mentees.""Having been born into the bloodline of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., I take the role and responsibility of being a guardian to the King Family Legacy very seriously. My parents, Rev. A. D. King and Mrs. Naomi Ruth Barber King, assisted by my grandparents Rev. Martin Luther King, Sr. and Mrs. Alberta Williams King instilled in me the importance of putting God, family and community first in my lifetime agenda," says King. "Here in 2017 the perfect opportunity to combine our family legacy of faith, hope, love and hospitality with solutions to the critical problems of our day just seemed too good to pass up." satisfied reader penned this review, "This cookbook makes you feel like you're in the kitchen with Alveda King (daughter of A.D. King and Naomi King and niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.) and her family. I'm not much of a cook but I'm going to try some of these recipes. I enjoyed the QR codes (for videos) that allow you to get to know the King Family like never before. My granddaughter enjoyed the videos as much, if not more, than I did."King is Founder of Alveda King Ministries and Director of Civil Rights for the Unborn for Priests for Life. She uses her "God given gifts and talents to glorify God in the earth." In GG's Cookbook, her new culinary offerings are being served up during the holidays; "just in time to bring love and reconciliation to the tables around the world."

Share Tweet