For the First Time Ever in English, Spanish and Portuguese Comes the Powerful Epic 'The Passion of The Christ' On Digital HD, Blu-Ray and DVD

DVD: Contact: Shannon Godwin, 917-833-6044LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- From Academy Award®-winning director Mel Gibson, comes one of cinema's most uniquely powerful films—the profoundly moving, uncompromising story about the final twelve hours in the life of Jesus Christ. A filmmaking triumph, "THE PASSION OF THE CHRIST" was nominated for three Oscars®, including cinematography.With inspiring performances from Jim Caviezel as Jesus and Monica Bellucci as Mary Magdalene, this new edition of "THE PASSION OF THE CHRIST" features English, Spanish and Portuguese dubbed audio for the first time ever, as well as Original Language Tracks.To celebrate this special release, a ministry discount of 60% discount is being offered off suggested retail prices of. Offer is good through February 28, 2017. Use Promo Code: PassionLoveGift.Blu-Ray: www.foxconnect.com/the-passion-of-the-christ-1.html DVD: www.foxconnect.com/the-passion-of-the-christ.html