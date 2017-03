Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton Interview at CPAC: 'Taking on Corrupt and Abusive Government'

"We changed history with the Clinton email scandal." – Tom Fitton Mainstage CPAC Interview

Judicial Watch Groundbreaking Facebook Live Interviews of Leading Conservatives from Broadcast Row

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Judicial Watch announced today the results of its participation as a major participant in the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), from February 23-25, at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, MD. Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton (photo) was interviewed by Kelly Riddell of The Washington Times on the main stage Thursday, February 23. You can see the full interview beginning at the 2:43:50 mark:

Obviously we changed history with the Clinton email scandal. We uncovered it. … We're still in the middle of the email scandal. We're still trying to get all of the emails. And frankly, President Trump's administration should consider reopening or pursuing the ongoing criminal investigation related to Hillary Clinton.





[T]here's this alt-government in place, a government staffed by recent appointees or hires of Obama. … [T]here are lots of Democrats in the bureaucracy, but on the other hand there are also lots of Republicans who think they know better than President Trump and are willing to thwart the rule of law. … They are organizing actively against him and subverting the rule of law. And we see elements of this with the targeting of General Flynn.