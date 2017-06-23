The Time to Plan Participation in the Eighth Global Rosary Relay for Priests on 23 June 2017 Starts Now

NEW YORK, May 29, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Global Rosary Relay for Priests begins at the stroke of midnight on 23 June (the feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus) this year, commencing in East Asia as it begins its journey around the world. We thank you for making this worldwide prayer event a success in the past as we now look forward to sharing in a greatly enhanced event for 2017, when over 125 lead shrines in more than 60 countries around the world will pray the rosary in their local language at their allocated time.

Now more than ever – as the world faces into a period of great uncertainly – we need to call on the wonderful power of prayer. Participants in your region can attend their nearest shrine in person or simply join up with their lead location by praying the rosary as Saint John Paul recommended 'as you walk along the streets to school, to the university or to work, or as you commute by public transport.' In other words, people can just join in where they are and know they are making a difference.

We urge you to spread the word about this eighth Rosary Relay for Priests that continues to gain in strength and popularity with each passing year. Please contact all the religious and lay groups in your area and tell them how everybody can add their voices to this unique global event that once again will encircle the world to support the work and ministry of our devoted priests. Remember without priests we do not have the Eucharist and without the Eucharist we have no Church.

The Annual Global Rosary for Priests has the full support of the Worldpriest Episcopal Adviser Archbishop Michael Neary, and the Apostolic Blessing of Pope Francis has added further significance to this remarkable event. Last year, on Global Rosary Relay Day, history was made when Pope Francis greeted Worldpriest founder Marion Mulhall during a visit to Rome for Rosary Relay Day.



So here is the perfect opportunity for you to play your part in this immediate call to action as the Global Rosary for Priests prepares to go local in your area.

This event is the perfect way for the laity all over the world to recognize the blessings bestowed on all of us by those thousands of priests working tirelessly on behalf of millions of Catholics and to thank Our Lady for the gift of these priests. Every voice added to this chorus of prayer makes a difference to each of our priests in their daily lives.

