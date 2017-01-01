Global Action and Child Evangelism Fellowship Partnership Reaches Children in Developing Countries Contact: Rachel Hamel,



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado, Aug. 31, 2017 /



The partnership enhances the pastor training through Global Action's Foundations program, equipping pastors to reach children in their respective communities. It provides CEF with a strategic method of spreading the Good News of Jesus Christ to children in the communities where Global Action's 7,000+ trained pastors serve worldwide.



"We are excited to be working with CEF in this way," said Bob Smith, Global Action Interim President. "Global Action is charged with creating Gospel Movements by training pastors and equipping them with tools for biblical understanding, leadership, outreach and compassion. God loves the children of the world and our partnership with CEF allows our trained pastors to more effectively fulfill the Great Commission by sharing the love of Christ with them."



"Partnering with Global Action is another opportunity to train Christian leaders to effectively minister to children, a foundation of our ministry for 80," said Reese Kauffman, President of CEF. "We both desire to see churches and congregations thrive in the developing countries and this collaboration helps both organizations toward that mission."



More information at globalaction.com and



About Global Action

Global Action is an international, nonprofit Christian ministry, that has trained 7,000+ pastors and church leaders in developing countries. Its GLOMOS Foundational Training teaches core biblical doctrine and aspects of a healthy church, while its GLOMOS Advance Training provides additional targeted training to address specific cultural issues churches face. Global Action—Training Pastors. Making Disciples. Changing the World.



About Child Evangelism Fellowship

Child Evangelism Fellowship is an international, nonprofit, Christian ministry that has been teaching the Bible to children since 1937. CEF has 400 offices in the USA and is organized in most nations of the world, with over 3,200 paid staff and hundreds of thousands of volunteers. In its last ministry year, CEF ministered to over 20 million children in its face-to-face teaching ministries.

