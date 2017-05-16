CEO's Must 'Face Storm' About the Bible, Business and Money www.robertbakke.com



Bakke explains that money is not the root of all evil, but that it is the "love of money" that is evil, because it leads to greed. Bakke goes on to explain how a nation is "never to borrow, but only lend." A staggering biblical revelation as America's debt now exceeds 20-trillion dollars.



Bakke says we are commanded to increase, create abundance, to overflow and to prosper. "The Bible provides a pointed example of market research and then teaches the power of humility...to esteem others as higher than ourselves, which every successful marketer knows is the key to growth," says Bakke. "You can't grow a business by serving you own desires."Bakke reminds us that God lives in a city of gold and gems and runs a business the size of the universe. "God thinks BIG," says Bakke, "So should a CEO."



Bakke proved all his points by self-publishing his book, "Prayer at Full Throttle," a NASCAR inspired book about miracles. The book rocketed around the globe, becoming an Amazon #1 Best-Seller. "How much more proof do you need?" says Bakke.



Prayer at Full Throttle is an Amazon #1 Best-Seller. The book is available at



ABOUT ROBERT BAKKE

Robert Bakke was running a multi-million dollar company by the age of 24. He is also a jet captain and aerobatic flight instructor, a black belt and regional champion, an Amazon #1 Best-Selling author and NASCAR driver.



