PULSE Announces 'Together 2018: Texas Motor Speedway' Oct. 20-21, 2018: Evangelism movement will pack Texas Motor Speedway for unified prayer and worship

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Oct. 23, 2017 -- Today, evangelism movement PULSE announced plans for the next Together event to be held Oct. 20-21, 2018 at Texas Motor Speedway, a venue in Fort Worth, Texas that can hold more than half a million people. The event will feature an all-star lineup of speakers, pastors, artists and leaders from various backgrounds with the aim to promote unity and lift up the name of Jesus. "In an age defined by division that often labels us as those who are for and against politics, issues and each other--Jesus invites all of us to move closer," said Nick Hall, PULSE founder and evangelist. "He alone offers the hope and leadership we desperately need and Together is about calling people from all backgrounds to move closer to Jesus and the world around us." WHAT: Together 2018



WHEN: Oct. 20 – 21, 2018



WHERE: Texas Motor Speedway

"NASCAR tracks are the biggest venues in the world," said Nick Hall, PULSE founder and evangelist. "We believe God is opening up a door and calling a generation to be bold and have faith and dream big--and we believe that this is where the Gospel belongs: in the biggest venues, on the biggest stages." The first Together event, Together 2016, was held on July 16, 2016 on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. and drew hundreds of thousands of attendees, making it the largest faith gathering on the National Mall in the last 20 years. The event featured more than 40 speakers, pastors, artists and leaders and attracted attendees from every state in America. "Together 2016 was one big heartbeat," said Hall. "Yes, we came for a heavenly experience, to stand with hundreds of thousands and lift up Jesus. But while we're here on earth, we have a mission to go and make disciples of all nations. This is what these events are about: the commissioning of a generation. Unleashing a generation for the greatest cause ever--Jesus. We want this generation to move closer to Jesus in discipleship, and move closer to the world around us in evangelism." About PULSE Founded by Nick Hall in 2006, PULSE is an evangelism movement on mission to empower the Church and awaken culture to the reality of Jesus. Since PULSE's founding, we have linked arms with hundreds of ministries and churches around the world to fuel evangelistic movements. Whether hosting a big outreach event or providing the evangelistic voice at another organization's event, whether training evangelists on American college campuses or overseas in Africa, the common goal of everything we do is to share the hope of Jesus. Learn more at PulseMovement.com About Nick Hall Nick Hall is the founder and chief communicator of PULSE, a nonprofit organization at the center of the largest student-led prayer and outreach efforts in America today. As an evangelistic voice to the next generation, Nick Hall has shared the Gospel at hundreds of events to millions of students and is regularly featured as a speaker for pastors' gatherings, student conferences, training events, and festivals around the world. Nick is the author of Reset: Jesus Changes Everything (Multnomah, 2016). He is the President and CEO of the Mission America Coalition, sits on the leadership teams of US Lausanne Committee, the National Association of Evangelicals, and the student advisory team for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA). Nick, his wife, Tiffany, and their two children live in Minneapolis, MN.

