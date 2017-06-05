Muhammad Billboard Stirs Controversy in Indiana: But is it True? Contact: Randall Terry, 304-289-3700



Below are the references dealing with each aspect of Muhammad's history.



The Perfect Man

"Indeed in the Messenger of Allah (Muhammad) you have a good example to follow." (Quran 33:21)



"He who obeys the Messenger has obeyed Allah..." (Quran 4:80)



Married Six Year Old

"The Apostle of Allah married me [Aisha] when I was seven or six. When we came to Medina, some women came to me when I was swinging. They took me, made me prepared and decorated me. I was then brought to the Apostle of Allah, and he took up cohabitation with me when I was nine." (Abu Dawud, Book #41, Hadith #4915)



"He married 'Aisha when she was a girl of six years of age, and he consummated that marriage when she was nine years old." (Bukhari, Book #62, Hadith #64; Book #62, Hadith #65; Book #62, Hadith #88)



Slave Owner and Dealer

"Then the apostle divided the property, wives, and children of Banu Qurayza among the Muslims... (Ishaq, 466; al- Tabari, Vol 8, 39; Bukhari, Book #62, #362)



"The Apostle sent some of the captive women of Banu Qurayza to the city of Najd and he sold them for horses and weapons. The apostle had chosen one of their women for himself, Rayhanna... And she remained with him until she died, in his power." (Ishaq, 466; al- Tabari, Vol 8, 39)



Rapist

"O Prophet! We have made lawful to thee [for sex] thy wives to whom thou hast paid their dowers; and those whom thy right hand possesses out of the prisoners of war whom Allah has assigned to thee..." (Quran, 33:50)



"An account of the Messenger of God's slave concubines...They were Mariya bt. Sham'un the Copt, and Rayhanah, from Banu Qurayza." (al-Tabari, Vol VII, pg 141)



"The apostle had chosen one of their women for himself, Rayhanna...and she remained with him until she died, in his power." (Ibn Ishaq, Pg 466)



"God granted Rayhanah of the Banu Qurayzah to his Messenger as booty." (al-Tabari, vol 9, Pg. 137)



Muhammad took for his sex-slave the beautiful teenager Safiyyah, after he tortured her husband with fire to find hidden money, then had him beheaded. "The Prophet then brought Safiyya whom he had won from the war booty." (Sahih Bukari, Book #65, Hadith #336; Ishaq, 512)



Beheaded 600 Jews in one day.

"The Apostle besieged them [Jews of Banu Qurayza] for twenty five nights until they were sore pressed and God cast terror into their hearts." (Ishaq, 461; al-Tabari Vol 8, 30; see also Ibn Kathir, Vol 3, 157-173; Bukhari, Book #53, #448)



"Then the apostle went out to the market of Medina and dug trenches in it. Then he sent for them and struck off their heads in those trenches as they were brought out to him in batches. There were 600 or 700 in all, though some put the figure as high as 800 or 900…This went on until the apostle made an end of them." (Ishaq, 464; see also al-Tabari, Vol 8, 26-41; Ibn Kathir, Vol 3, 156-186;)



Tortured and killed unbelievers.

"You know that if we find it [the treasure] in your possession, I shall kill you?" (see Ibn Kathir, Vol 3, 268; Ishaq, 515; al-Tabari, Vol 8, 122)



"'Torture him until you extract what he has,' so he kindled a fire with flint and steel on his chest until he was nearly dead...then the apostle delivered him to Muhammad son of Maslama and he struck off his head." (Ishaq, 515; al-Tabari, Vol 8, 122, 123; Ibn Kathir, Vol 3, 268)



13 Wives, 11 at one time



(These numbers are probably low. See Ibn Ishaq, al-Tabari, and Multiple pro-Muhammad sources to do the math.)



