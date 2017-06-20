Georgia's Fetal Pain Law Must be Enforced



The demand came following Monday's ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court that dismissed a challenge to the ban.



"This law has been in limbo for too long," said GRTL President Ricardo Davis. "Officials need to do their duty and notify every abortion provider in the state that the law is in effect and that failure to comply will result in prosecution."



The law has been tied up in legal proceedings since a Fulton County Superior Court judge issued an injunction in 2012 blocking its implementation before it was scheduled to go into effect.



"Hundreds, if not thousands, of innocent children have been killed because this law has not been enforced," Davis added. "It's time to put an end to this injustice."



Monday's decision was based on the finding that the state is immune from being sued without its consent.



The challenge was brought by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of three doctors who provide abortions and claimed the law is unconstitutional.



GRTL was originally in favor of the bill, but withdrew its support after an exemption for "medically futile" pregnancies—which many times are misdiagnosed—was added.



Such claims can also be used as an excuse for providing an abortion, ultimately denying the personhood of babies in the womb.



