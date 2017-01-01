Chrisagis Brothers Explosive Christmas Concerts and More

MEDIA ADVISORY, Nov. 6, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The award-winning duo the Chrisagis Brothers have certainly made their names for quality entertainment in both Christian Churches and Arena's everywhere. They have traveled throughout the U.S. with their powerful music ministry. They have a radio show heard on two different channels plus internet and youtube. The Brothers have gotten to be well loved and respected by top legends in CCM and Southern Gospel Music. They have two explosive Christmas Concerts starting this month.

Nov. 26th at 6:30pm at the Faith Fellowship Church in Bellaire, Ohio the Chrisagis Brothers bring in the season with their "Wise Men Still Seek Him" concert with two dynamic men from the Gaither Homecomings. 7-time Grammy and 18-time Dove Award Winner, plus CCM Hall of Famer Russ Taff who has become a dear friend of the Brothers will be joining them once again for a third year. This year the brothers have added the amazing vocalist of the Bill Gaither Vocal Band Adam Crabb to the concert. The Chrisagis' will be doing the Featured song with Taff & Crabb. You don't want to miss these 4 talented and anointed men together on one stage.

Then the following weekend Dec. 2nd at 6:30pm the Brothers will be working with one of their best friends in the business the sweetheart of Gaither Homecomings Angela Primm and the incredible Bonnie Keen from First Call. These ladies will be doing duets with the brothers. This will be a concert of love songs, Christmas ballads new and old, and wonderful traditional memories. Bring your family and friends to worship and celebrate the Christ in Christmas at Faith Fellowship Church in Bellaire, Ohio at 6:30pm.

Then the Brothers are headed to Branson, MS. to perform on the Jim Bakker show and for some meetings to bring their Award Nominated Legends Concerts to a theater out there. As you can see the brothers are busy til the new year. Then coming in 2018 The Chrisagis Brothers are in charge of a Women's Conference called "All that Glitters" for actress Jennifer O'Neill who the brothers have known and worked with for the last 27 years now. It will feature Angela Primm and Nancy Stafford from Matlock tv series Fame. Plus they will be going to the Holy Land in April that will be a 10 day ministry tour. The concerts over there will be televised and will be a powerful witnessing tool for the Jewish nation. Legendary CCM artists will join them like Paul Clark and Chuck Girard from Love Song.

For more info on the Chrisagis Brothers ministry or events or to book them please check out their website: chrisagisbrothersministries.org