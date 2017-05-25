Christian Brothers Investment Services Appoints Jeffrey McCroy as CEO Reaffirms long-time commitment to Catholic Responsible Investing℠



CHICAGO, May 25, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- After an extensive national search, the Board of Christian Brothers Investment Services (CBIS) appointed Jeffrey McCroy as the firm's new CEO, effective May 18, 2017. Mr. McCroy joined CBIS from American Century Investments (ACI), where he served as Head of Global Client Relationship Management since 2012. McCroy succeeds Brother Michael O'Hern, who served as CBIS CEO for 28 years and played an integral role in the organization's CEO search and succession plan.



In discussing his new role, McCroy noted, "CBIS serves an important leadership role with Catholic investors globally who appreciate our distinctive Catholic Responsible Investing℠ (CRI) approach. This places us at the intersection of social justice and finance – and it will continue to be our highest priority," he said. "I am proud to join an investment firm that has been among the leading advocates for positive action by corporate management and their boards and that has set such high standards of integrity and ethical and social impact."



Mr. McCroy brings extensive experience in the investment industry. Prior to ACI, he was President and Chief Operating Officer for Transamerica Investment Management (he also served as Chairman), where he worked extensively with various asset managers across distribution channels, grew the sales teams and improved the firm's profit margins. He was Managing Director and President for Bank of America's investment distribution unit (formed after the Fleet and Columbia acquisitions) that served the institutional and retirement segments. He holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Creighton University.



"I leave CBIS with great optimism for the future," said Brother Michael O'Hern. "For more than 35 years, we have remained steadfast in our mission to help Catholic organizations align their financial goals with their ethical and social beliefs. I am pleased that Jeff will be able to continue this legacy for the Christian Brothers," he said.



"We are grateful for Brother O'Hern's leadership and commitment to CBIS and delighted that Jeff has joined the firm," added William Rybak, CBIS Board Chair. "He will lead us as we continue to build the reputation of CBIS as a leading resource for Catholic investors worldwide. We welcome his commitment to our mission and his breadth of investment and leadership experience."



McCroy concluded, "Our mission remains clear – to work in partnership with Catholic investors to develop responsible investing strategies that help meet current and future financial needs. By focusing on critical aspects of our business – investing, distribution, infrastructure, in addition to our leadership with CRI – we can build on our legacy." McCroy's path to CBIS was driven by both his faith and his commitment to the asset management business. "I firmly believe that in CRI, the firm has a distinctive positioning in the Catholic market that is central to our future."



About CBIS

CBIS is a global asset management firm that has been a trusted partner for Catholic institutions and their advisors for over 35 years. The firm manages $6.9 billion (as of 3/31/2017) for Catholic organizations worldwide, including dioceses, schools, hospitals, and religious institutes. Specializing in Catholic Responsible Investing℠ (CRI), CBIS combines research-driven stock screening with active ownership to help Catholic organizations align their investments with Catholic beliefs. CBIS is a Registered Investment Advisor owned by the De La Salle Christian Brothers in the U.S. and the Center of the Institute in Rome, with offices in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Rome.



