Fitzpatrick Speaks Out on Obama Regime's Russia Uranium Sale

Instead of 'Russia, Russia, Russia,' It Should be 'Treason, Treason, Treason'



ATHENS, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2017 -- The following is submitted by Walter Francis Fitzpatrick, III (Ret):

Barack Obama was accused of treason based on what he had already done on March 17, 2009 and what it was expected he was going to do as a "foreign born domestic enemy."



March 17, 2009 Treason Complaint



We've seen the reaction to that complaint of treason which was advanced a number of ways unsuccessfully and what happened to me.



It is very clear here, as we've seen through The Fogbow and the "White House attorney," that the FBI was emboldened to carry out the Madisonville Hoax.



My complaint for treason has been revived this year a couple of different times with the Attorney General of the United States, Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, and temporary Acting Attorney General Dana Boente, who is the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.



26 JULY 2017 MUELLER TREASON COMPLAINT



It's already in place; it's there. It's as credible now as it was certified by the Inspector General after U.S. Army troops were sent into Samson, AL on March 10, 2009.



I tried to advance the criminal complaint with Judge Royce Lamberth's court in Washington, DC and then a county grand jury in Monroe County, TN.



You see what's happened to me, and it's reported widely that I attempted to bring a complaint against Obama for treason because he was a fraud and a domestic enemy who sent military troops to respond to a civilian police action in a small Alabama town.



Obama was committing treason back then, and that brings us to a guy named "Mueller." I tired to bring criminal complaints against these men this past July with the McMinn County grand jury, and you know what happened with that.



There are now eight treason complaints naming Barack Obama, Eric Holder, Hillary Clinton, and Robert S. Mueller III. As a retired military officer, I had standing then and I have standing now.



Obama is already accused of treason, and he is on a path to destroy this country.



There is a trial into which Obama can be brought as a defendant, and that would be for treason. The complaint that AG Sessions or someone else might raise could be augmented by the complaint which was put in place in March of 2009 which declared Obama a "foreign born domestic enemy," one who we now know was involved in working with the Russians to destroy America.



I can't tell you how terribly frustrated I am with Jeff Sessions. There are actionable complaints against Obama and his criminal assistants in the commission of treason, and here there is another report of Obama's treason, and I say "another" because the first one went out in 2009. This is a very big deal.



In addition to covering up Obama's treason in the Madisonville Hoax, Mueller was involved in the Uranium One deal from which Obama likely profited financially. We just don't know exactly how much money, from all of the money that was coming in to the U.S. from Russia, went into Barack Obama's pockets.



So in March 2009 I said, "You are not my president; you are not my commander-in-chief," and look at where we are today.



Instead of "Russia, Russia, Russia," it should be "Treason, Treason, Treason."