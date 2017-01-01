'Women's March on Washington' Accepts Life-Affirming Medical Clinic as a Partner in Their March on Saturday Contact: Kate Bryan, 202-567-7681



WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Stanton Healthcare, a pro-life women's health clinic, received confirmation of their acceptance as a partner in the WMW today and is listed on the official March's website. (See screenshot here.)



Stanton Healthcare provides quality healthcare to women with unexpected pregnancies, low income women and the refugee community all free of charge.



In their application to be a partner at the WMW Stanton stated; "Stanton Healthcare can mobilize women to attend the march who will embrace human rights and social justice for all while standing against the violence of abortion. They will also encourage women to participate in the march who will challenge the federal government to defund Planned Parenthood and give that $540,000,000 to federally licensed health clinics that provide more comprehensive women's health care services." Brandi Swindell, Founder and President of Stanton Healthcare, states; "As a single woman who started a women's healthcare clinic and a pro-life feminist, I think it is important that there is inclusion, diversity and a broad spectrum of opinions at the 'Women's March on Washington.'



"That is why we thought it was so important to mobilize women who embrace ending the violence of abortion and standing for human rights and justice for all.



"If the voice of pro-life women is excluded from the WMW, then it is not really a 'Women's March' at all. Rather, it is an anti-Trump march, a pro-choice march or a Planned Parenthood march. To truly be called a 'Women's March,' all our sister's voices, thoughts, viewpoints and stories need to be heard. Hopefully, Stanton Healthcare will be allowed to stay." For more information or interviews call:

