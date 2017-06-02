The New 'Apocalypse Degree' Gaining Ground with World-Wide Attention Contact: Dr. Jack Nelson,



E-mail: Contact: Dr. Jack Nelson, Luder-Wycliffe Theological Seminary , 607-754-0133, [email protected] ENDICOTT, N.Y., June 2, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- This first time ever End Times Seminary Degree program by Luder Wycliffe Theological Seminary, has started a wild fire of interest around the globe. In a category of theology that has been the Church's most popular hot potato of debate and intrigue since the 1970's, the new Eschatology Degree has opened the door for thousands of avid prophecy students to channel their interest into a viable degree program never before seen until now.Luder Wycliffe Seminary is currently the only seminary in the world to offer a degree program in the field of Biblical End Time Prophecy (Eschatology). This course work is offered at both the Master (Master of Eschatology) and Doctoral (Doctor of Eschatology) level.Since the Christian church shares several different views concerning the final events surrounding end time prophecy, students that enroll at LWTS for the eschatology degree program will learn every angle of each position and thereby receive a well-balanced and overall picture of eschatological teaching, regardless of their personal view.The Luder Wycliffe Theological Seminary offers one of the most in-depth and targeted learning systems available by any online religious institution. Its studies comprise both a mixture of online and physical textbooks as well as completely offline and paper based course work for those who prefer the traditional methods. LWTS also offers one-on-one mentorship with their studies.The syllabus for the Eschatology programs cover every major angle of the subject. A partial list of the included courses are: Biblical Eschatology, Comparative Eschatology, Eschatological Hermeneutics, Prophetic Literature, Literary Eschatology, OT Typology, Historical Eschatology and much more. The course work also includes a 7,000 word thesis for the Master level and 15,000 for the Doctoral level.The Eschatology Degree will profit the student in many ways, which include pastoral preaching, scholarly writing on the subject, competence in eschatological apologetics, teaching eschatology at a graduate level and more."Having a degree in eschatology has been long overdue, and I'm surprised no other school has ever thought of it. The appetite and need for this subject is there, so therefore must be the demand." said Jack Nelson, D. Min., president and founderTo know more, please visit: www.luderwycliffe.com Luder-Wycliffe Theological SeminaryP.O. Box 495Endicott, NY 13760Tel: (607) 754-0133E-mail: [email protected]

