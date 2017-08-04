Discovery Institute Senior Fellow to Present at Wisconsin Summer Apologetics Academy



GREENWOOD, Wis., Feb. 7, 2017 /



Visit



The two week-long academy will provide an exhaustive defense of Christianity, from multiple angles and perspectives. However, participants will also benefit from the unique experiences of its presenters, such as Dr. Richard Weikart, the author of books such as "From Darwin to Hitler: Evolutionary Ethics, Eugenics, and Racism in Germany," "The Death of Humanity: and the Case for Life," and most recently, "Hitler's Religion: The Twisted Beliefs that Drove the Third Reich."



The academy is an opportunity for people interact with scholars who are not normally in the upper Midwest. Richard Weikart hails from California. Another presenter, Dr. Wayne Rossiter, on the other hand, lives on the East coast. Rossiter is an atheist turned Christian who is a biology professor and critic of Darwinism. Rossiter's book, co-written with Brian Rossiter, "Mind Over Matter: The Necessity of Metaphysics in a Material World."



The local region is represented by Dr. Dylan Thompson, a Chemistry professor at Concordia University Wisconsin and Dr. Anthony Horvath, the founder and director of



Horvath says, "Our academy will provided more than 50 hours of lectures and presentations over a period of about 10 days. The rock bottom goal is to show that Christianity is 'true beyond a reasonable doubt.' Jesus did exist. He was God, just as He said He was. He died, and rose from the dead. He will return again. It is reasonable to put one's faith in Him. These are not 'religious' assertions. These are statements of fact, grounded in reality, and testified to in history. If you want 'religious' assertions, attend an academy put on by atheists."



The final days of the academy are concurrent with ACM's



Discounts and scholarships for the academy are available.



Anthony Horvath is available for interviews at Contact: Anthony Horvath, Athanatos Christian Ministries , 202-697-4623, director@athanatosministries.org GREENWOOD, Wis., Feb. 7, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Richard Weikart, Senior Fellow at the Discovery Institute, will present at Athanatos Christian Ministry's apologetics academy to be held this summer, July 24 - August 4, 2017.Visit www.academyofapologetics.com for more information about ACM's 2017 Summer Apologetics Academy.The two week-long academy will provide an exhaustive defense of Christianity, from multiple angles and perspectives. However, participants will also benefit from the unique experiences of its presenters, such as Dr. Richard Weikart, the author of books such as "From Darwin to Hitler: Evolutionary Ethics, Eugenics, and Racism in Germany," "The Death of Humanity: and the Case for Life," and most recently, "Hitler's Religion: The Twisted Beliefs that Drove the Third Reich."The academy is an opportunity for people interact with scholars who are not normally in the upper Midwest. Richard Weikart hails from California. Another presenter, Dr. Wayne Rossiter, on the other hand, lives on the East coast. Rossiter is an atheist turned Christian who is a biology professor and critic of Darwinism. Rossiter's book, co-written with Brian Rossiter, "Mind Over Matter: The Necessity of Metaphysics in a Material World."The local region is represented by Dr. Dylan Thompson, a Chemistry professor at Concordia University Wisconsin and Dr. Anthony Horvath, the founder and director of Athanatos Christian Ministries , based out of Greenwood, Wisconsin, and the site of the summer academy.Horvath says, "Our academy will provided more than 50 hours of lectures and presentations over a period of about 10 days. The rock bottom goal is to show that Christianity is 'true beyond a reasonable doubt.' Jesus did exist. He was God, just as He said He was. He died, and rose from the dead. He will return again. It is reasonable to put one's faith in Him. These are not 'religious' assertions. These are statements of fact, grounded in reality, and testified to in history. If you want 'religious' assertions, attend an academy put on by atheists."The final days of the academy are concurrent with ACM's Arts and Apologetics Festival , where the academy's presenters will be presenting again. Those who enroll in the academy are able to attend the festival, along with their families, for no additional charge.Discounts and scholarships for the academy are available.Anthony Horvath is available for interviews at director@athanatosministries.org