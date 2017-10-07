Veteran Owned Non-Profit Sponsors 'Senior Citizens Night Out Concert' Strategic Music Partnerships, A New Nonprofit, To Distribute 250 Sponsored Tickets in Collaboration with DC, MD and VA Organizations for its #ECMA2017GALA



"Senior Citizens Night Out" Concert

October 7, 2017 | THEARC Theater | Washington DC



Contact: Alecia Jones, 301-567-5349,



OXON HILL, Md., Sept. 15, 2017 /



Strategic Music Partnerships is a newly formed nonprofit in Prince George's County, Maryland. The mission is to work in partnership with its members; creating content that educates, informs and inspires music arts. Concert Gala guests will enjoy a full evening of inspiring performances. Some of this year's talent includes Stellar Awards-Nominated Eva Sabiniano, a 19-year-old Filipino American, unsigned Christian artist, songwriter and executive producer. Sabiniano is founder and President of Born To Praise Ministry, a nonprofit organization helping needy children. During our Concert Gala, The Office of Maryland Delegate Valderrama will present Ms. Sabiniano with a House Resolution for her exceptional accomplishments. They include philanthropist, since age seven, and recognition as the first Asian Filipino to perform at the BET Dr. Bobby Jones Gospel Show. The special guest host, Tracy Morgan, is a Stellar Awards-Winning Broadcaster and Syndicated Radio Host at Rejoice Musical Soulfood.



The Executive Director of Strategic Music Partnerships is Henry Harris. Harris, a veteran, is recognized as an expert music industry professional, educator, community activist and former president of the Stellar Awards Gospel Music Academy Advisory Board.



Ticket proceeds benefit the mission of Strategic Music Partnerships. FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, contact Alecia Jones at



ABOUT Strategic Music Partnerships - As the parent company, it has primary key persons selected and committed to its mission with the necessary experience, internal controls and financial systems to effectively manage grants to support this organization. Veteran-owned. Partnership, sponsorship and grant discussions, welcome. For more information, visit

Contact: Alecia Jones, 301-567-5349, [email protected] OXON HILL, Md., Sept. 15, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Strategic Music Partnerships, the nonprofit parent organization of The Excellence in Christian Music Academy, will disburse 250 sponsored tickets allowing senior citizens to attend The Academy's 7th Annual Concert Gala at no cost. The Concert Gala takes place on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at THEARC Theater, 1901 Mississippi Avenue, SE, Washington DC. Tickets were sponsored by partners who uphold the commitment to inclusiveness and diversity within our community. This year's theme - Excellence That Inspires Music Arts - pays tribute to the mission of Strategic Music Partnerships. Local organizations in DC, MD and VA will aid in distributing tickets to local senior citizens.Strategic Music Partnerships is a newly formed nonprofit in Prince George's County, Maryland. The mission is to work in partnership with its members; creating content that educates, informs and inspires music arts. Concert Gala guests will enjoy a full evening of inspiring performances. Some of this year's talent includes Stellar Awards-Nominated Eva Sabiniano, a 19-year-old Filipino American, unsigned Christian artist, songwriter and executive producer. Sabiniano is founder and President of Born To Praise Ministry, a nonprofit organization helping needy children. During our Concert Gala, The Office of Maryland Delegate Valderrama will present Ms. Sabiniano with a House Resolution for her exceptional accomplishments. They include philanthropist, since age seven, and recognition as the first Asian Filipino to perform at the BET Dr. Bobby Jones Gospel Show. The special guest host, Tracy Morgan, is a Stellar Awards-Winning Broadcaster and Syndicated Radio Host at Rejoice Musical Soulfood.The Executive Director of Strategic Music Partnerships is Henry Harris. Harris, a veteran, is recognized as an expert music industry professional, educator, community activist and former president of the Stellar Awards Gospel Music Academy Advisory Board.Ticket proceeds benefit the mission of Strategic Music Partnerships. FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, contact Alecia Jones at [email protected] or (301) 567-5349.ABOUT Strategic Music Partnerships - As the parent company, it has primary key persons selected and committed to its mission with the necessary experience, internal controls and financial systems to effectively manage grants to support this organization. Veteran-owned. Partnership, sponsorship and grant discussions, welcome. For more information, visit www.strategicmp.org

Share Tweet