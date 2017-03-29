Guatemalan First Responders Receive Cutting Edge Airway Tool Contact: Paul Heier, 239-243-9714



LEHIGH ACRES, Fla., March 29, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Firefighters, police officers, and lifeguards in Guatemala will now be able to use the same cutting edge adjustable oral airways that US responders are using.



Missionary medic Paul Heier trains first responders all over Guatemala and stated, "Many of our responders have been hesitant to use oral airways because of changes in a patient's level of consciousness during our long transport times. NuZone Medical recently came out with an adjustable airway and sent us a sample. I immediately called them and told them I needed to place an order and they decided to donate them. Our students can't believe it."



Heier recently held a training for 15 students who received the first adjustable airways. Each student received one adult and one pediatric airway to use during their calls. Students were stunned that they would have something as innovative as the NuZone Medical adjustable oral airway.



Misión Hispana's Plan Rescate trains hundreds of students without charge in CPR, first aid, tactical first aid, first responder, and wilderness first responder courses. NuZone Medical's Dan Ogilvie was glad to make the donation to help encourage Guatemalan first responders.



www.ReachingTheAmericas.com



www.PlanRescate.com



www.Nuzonemedical.com



