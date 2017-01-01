House Defunds Planned Parenthood

Contact: Liberty Counsel, 407-875-1776, [email protected]; Press Kit



WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- In a victory for the sanctity of human life, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 230-188 to overturn a rule that former President Obama established preventing states from defunding Planned Parenthood.

H.J. Res. 43, if passed by the Senate and signed by President Trump, would mean that states can choose to redirect Title X funds away from the largest abortion provider in the United States.

Planned Parenthood performed 323,999 abortion procedures which were subsidized by taxpayers during 2014-2015 alone. In recent years, several states receiving Title X family planning grants have opted to direct those funds to county health departments, community health centers, or other types of providers, instead of organizations such as Planned Parenthood.

"This decision by the House toward defunding Planned Parenthood is another significant step in the battle to make the womb a safe place again," said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. "Taxpayers should not be forced to fund human genocide and foot the bill for an organization, like Planned Parenthood, that profits from the sale of baby body parts. We have to diligently work to reverse the horrific damage from the Obama administration that has already ended so many innocent children's lives. I encourage the Senate to pass H.J. Res. 43 quickly so that President Trump can put his signature on it," said Staver.

Liberty Counsel represents Sandra Merritt, the journalist whose courageous undercover work exposed Planned Parenthood's barbaric practices of harvesting organs from babies and selling them to StemExpress and other organ procurement organizations for extreme profit. The videos she helped produce stirred the conscience of America and led to the defunding of Planned Parenthood in more than 10 states.

Liberty Counsel is an international nonprofit, litigation, education, and policy organization dedicated to advancing religious freedom, the sanctity of life, and the family since 1989, by providing pro bono assistance and representation on these and related topics.