Bott Radio Network Expands Christian Talk Radio in Fort Wayne

Bott Radio Network began serving Fort Wayne families thirty-seven years ago with the launch of WFCV AM 1090 serving Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana. In 2011, BRN added FM service across northeast Indiana with a full-power station at 100.1 FM, featuring different broadcast times for the programs. This new signal at 93.7 FM will rebroadcast AM 1090 twenty-four hours a day. This is especially significant at night because as a daytime station, AM 1090 is required to sign off the air at night.



"We are excited about this opportunity to reach Fort Wayne families with God's Word twenty-four hours a day," said Rich Bott, BRN President and CEO. "This is a wonderful step forward to strengthen families and change lives through Bott Radio Network's Quality Bible Teaching, Christian News and Information programming, day and night."



The BRN Indiana Office is located in Fort Wayne, under the leadership of Indiana Regional Manager Dale Gerke. "This new FM station at 93.7 FM will be a blessing to many in Fort Wayne where even more people now can hear Quality Christian Talk Radio around the clock. I'm excited about how this will benefit Indiana families and our local business sponsors," Gerke said. For information about business sponsorship opportunities or to request promotional materials to help spread the word, contact Indiana Regional Manager, Dale Gerke, at (260) 423-2337.



About Bott Radio Network

BRN's quality Christian programs can be heard 24/7 worldwide at BottRadioNetwork.com and on mobile devices with BRN apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. Additionally, BRN can be heard on iHeart Radio, iTunes and TuneIn Radio. Bott Radio Network also connects with listeners on Facebook and Twitter