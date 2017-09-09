Christianity Today Wins Excellence in Religion Reporting Awards



CAROL STREAM, Ill., Sept. 13, 2017



Christianity Today won first place for Excellence in Magazine Overall Religion Coverage. Editor in Chief Mark Galli shares, "It's always encouraging to be recognized for excellence, but it's especially gratifying to hear it from a stellar journalistic organization like the Religion News Association. Our news team, headed by Jeremy Weber, does incredible work, and I'm glad they are increasingly being recognized for it by their peers."



Jeremy Weber also personally won first place for Excellence in Magazine News Religion Reporting for recent global feature stories reported from Iraq/Greece, Lebanon, and India.



Christianity Today



A full list of the Religion News Association's 2017 awards can be found at the association's website.



is a nonprofit, global media ministry centered on Beautiful Orthodoxy—strengthening the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel. Reaching over five million people monthly with various digital and print resources, the ministry equips Christians to renew their minds, serve the church, and create culture to the glory of God.

