This Doctor of the Church Solved the Immigration Problem 700 Years Ago

Contact: John Horvat II, 717-309-7147, jh1908@aol.com



SPRING GROVE, Penn., Feb. 1, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- President Donald Trump's immigration policy is a burning issue. While leftist activists feed the flames of national discord, few Americans are finding satisfactory answers to their toughest questions:

Is the solution one of unconditional acceptance to those who enter legally or illegally? Or is it total exclusion of all immigrants? What is the proportional and balanced solution to immigration?

Looking for answers, author and scholar John Horvat II uncovered gems of wisdom found in the writings of Saint Thomas Aquinas, doctor of the Church, who presents balanced guidelines for sound immigration policy today. www.returntoorder.org/2014/07/saint-thomas-say-immigration-2/



"The saint is a genius and he already hammered out a solution over 700 years ago. Saint Thomas teaches that a nation should practice justice and charity towards all, including foreigners, but above all consider national unity and the common good," said Horvat.



"One condition for accepting immigrants is that they fully integrate into the culture. They cannot overwhelm the culture," explained Horvat. "This is the reason why citizenship takes time, and should not be granted immediately. A delay allows the person to adjust, ensures the nation's unity and protects the common good."



"But allowing unfettered immigration," said Horvat, "quickly and indiscriminately without time for integration and adjustment is a swift path to America's destruction. The common sense of Saint Thomas may not be politically correct, but it is well balanced and full of wisdom. That's what America's return to order is all about."



Award-winning writer John Horvat II is the author of "Return to Order: From a Frenzied Economy to an Organic Christian Society – Where We've Been, How We Got Here and Where We Need to Go," (www.returntoorder.org).



To interview Mr. Horvat, email jh1908@aol.com or call: 717-309-7147.