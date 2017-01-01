Seasoned Worship Artist Brad Alden Debuts CCM Radio Single 'Would You Believe,' Available Now Partnership with Bridge Music reveals worldwide distribution of "Would You Believe" through Provident Label Group



Available on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube, Google Play, Apple Music and Deezer



Contact: Morgan Canclini, 480-710-4770NASHVILLE, Oct. 5, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Seasoned worship leader and singer-songwriter Brad Alden releases his first-ever CCM single, "Would You Believe," available now. Produced by Grammy® nominated songwriter, composer and producer Jon Jackson, "Would You Believe" debuts from Alden's second anticipated solo record. Partnering with Christian music publishing company Bridge Music, Alden's single is distributed worldwide through Provident Label Group, a division of Sony Music.Applauded by critics and listeners alike, "Would You Believe" landed in the Top 100 on the iTunes Christian & Gospel Songs chart upon its release.Grammy® award-winning songwriter Dave Yaden shared, "'Would You Believe' is a beautiful, catchy song perfectly reflecting Brad's heart for spreading God's love and uplifting souls.""Brad is a Christian artist on the rise," added Pastor Matthew Barnett of the Angelus Temple. "I've witnessed God transform Brad from a talented artist into an anointed worship leader, using his gifts and personal testimony to lead people into the presence of the Lord. I'm truly excited about his new release and thrilled to see how God will use his music to impact lives around the world."Facing drug addiction and divorce in his former years, "Would You Believe" draws on inspiration from Alden's personal experiences. Finding solace in Jesus, Brad served on the worship team at the Angelus Temple under Pastor Matthew Barnett for nearly a decade. There his life was radically changed and found his calling in music ministry."'Would You Believe' surrounds our challenge as people to imagine an invisible, omnipresent God," said Alden. "I think that's one of the reasons God gave us Jesus. To see just how much of a human His son was in life. It was God's way of letting us know He understands our needs."Alden's heart for giving back led to the creation of TheJeansProject®, a premium denim brand with a heart to help those in need. Supplementing discipleship programs at The Dream Center in Los Angeles, TheJeansProject® also donates to other church ministries and discipleship programs across the country with a heart to provide short term jobs to men and women coming out of rehab.To listen to "Would You Believe," visit iTunes, Spotify, YouTube, Amazon.com, Google Play, Apple Music and Deezer.Brad Alden is a seasoned singer-songwriter, worship leader and business owner based in Los Angeles. Serving on the worship team at the Angelus Temple under Pastor Matthew Barnett for nearly a decade, he leads worship with church partners nationwide and internationally. Founder of TheJeansProject®, the cause driven premium jeans brand supplements discipleship programs at the Dream Center and donates to other church ministries across the country. Follow Brad Alden's story on BradAlden.com , Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.Bridge Music, LLC is an all-encompassing Christian music company, bringing a fresh outlook to the Christian music industry through its innovative approaches to music publishing. Founded in January 2016, Bridge Music provides its artists with services in publishing, licensing, music production, label services, management, marketing, event booking, radio promotion and public relations. For more information, visit BridgeMusic.co Provident Music Group, whose labels include Essential Records, Reunion Records, Essential Worship, Beach Street Records and RCA Inspiration, is home to an artist roster including Casting Crowns, Third Day, Tenth Avenue North, RED, Matt Maher, Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp and Travis Greene, among others. Provident Music Group also consists of Provident Films ("War Room," "Mom's Night Out," "Courageous"), Essential Music Publishing and Essential Artist Services.

