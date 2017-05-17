World Premiere: MAINSTREAM -- How Hollywood Movies and the New York Media are Promoting the Globalist Agenda Free Screening Wednesday, May 17, 2017 -- 5:00PM Pacific



Mini Series Takes Critical Look at Diversity & Predatory Business Practices of Hollywood Studios & NYC Networks



HOLLYWOOD, May 11, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The world premiere for MAINSTREAM will start this Wednesday, 17 May 2017 at 5PM Pacific. For a limited period the public may join industry insiders to screen Part 1 - "Moving Images" of this 4-part mini series. Premiere site is www.MainstreamMedia.us/premiere and other sites as announced. Screening is free and DVDs will be available later at MoviePubs.net.



Part 1 of MAINSTREAM -- in association with OATH KEEPERS and CHUCK BALDWIN LIVE -- is about 55 minutes long. Synopsis, trailers, expert clips available at official site at www.MainstreamMedia.us



MAINSTREAM will be filmmaker, James Jaeger's, 8th political documentary centering around the U.S. Constitution and Biblical principles that informed it. Previous films include FIAT EMPIRE, CULTURAL MARXISM, MOLON LABE (featuring Ron Paul, Pat Buchanan, Edwin Vieira, Stewart Rhodes, Pastor Baldwin, Ted Baehr, others).



MAINSTREAM features Pastor Chuck Baldwin; Constitutional attorney Edwin Vieira; author/producer, G. Edward Griffin; author/entertainment attorney, John Cones; John Birch Society's John McManus; Hollywood screenwriter, Ken Gullekson; Gun Owners of America's Larry Pratt; Tesla Science Foundation's Nikola Lonchar; A&E for 9/11 Truth's Richard Gage; Congressman Ron Paul; Hollywood actor, Sam Chew; Sheriff Richard Mack; Oath Keeper Founder, Stewart Rhodes, Christian Film & TV Commission Founder, Ted Baehr.



MAINSTREAM traces Hollywood's origins from the early art-driven movie moguls to the profit-driven liberal corporations of today. Governed by just six conglomerates, Hollywood movies and New York media have become predatory, unethical and sometimes engaged in illegal business practices that result in discrimination against talents, crews, executives and whole populations. In pursuit of the Globalist Agenda, the indoctrination of children with Marxist and anti-Christian values is rampant in the mainstream media.



