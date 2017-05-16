Book Strikes a Chord with Empty Nesters

LOVELAND, Colo., May 16, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Over 3 million students will graduate from high school this year, and many will head off to college or careers, leaving behind parents dealing with the emotional roller coaster of letting go. A new book taps into that wide range of emotions and offers readers both empathy and encouragement.



Release My Grip: Hope for a Parent's Heart as Kids Leave the Nest and Learn to Fly provides parents with practical ways to successfully navigate these transitional years while also providing inspirational content that encourages a deepening relationship with Jesus.



Author Kami Gilmour, author of the popular SoulFeed blog, has reached millions with her often humorous and always honest and hope-filled stories from her own season of letting go. Recent viral posts on SoulFeed have contributed to Release My Grip becoming one of the top-selling devotional books on Amazon within the first week of its release.



Release My Grip includes:

Reflection questions that help shift readers' focus from loss to the richness and hope of the new season that's just beginning.



Scriptures that reveal God's loving heart, bringing relief and hope in the midst of wondering and worrying.



Practical challenges that help readers adjust to the rhythm of life's "new normal" and maintain meaningful connection with the young adults who will always be their children.



Journaling pages (with convenient lay-flat Smyth-sewn binding) that make it easy for parents to capture their letting-go journey as it unfolds, making this book a keepsake to reflect back upon.

About the author: As a mother of three and stepmother of two teenage and adult kids, Kami Gilmour is a veteran of "letting go." She and her husband, Tim, live in Colorado, and enjoy all things "mountain-y." They look forward to someday being able to park their cars in their own garage when their "almost grown and flown" kids stop using it as a storage unit. Kami is also the co-creator of SoulFeed College Care Packages.



Release My Grip: Hope for a Parent's Heart as Kids Leave the Nest and Learn to Fly

ISBN: 978-1-4707-4847-0

Publisher: Lifetree/Group Publishing

Release: 5/2017

Pages: 144

Size: 6 x 9

Binding: Hardcover

Price: $12.99

Website: www.mylifetree.com/shop/release-my-grip



