Book Strikes a Chord with Empty Nesters

LOVELAND, Colo., May 16, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Over 3 million students will graduate from high school this year, and many will head off to college or careers, leaving behind parents dealing with the emotional roller coaster of letting go. A new book taps into that wide range of emotions and offers readers both empathy and encouragement.
Release My Grip: Hope for a Parent's Heart as Kids Leave the Nest and Learn to Fly provides parents with practical ways to successfully navigate these transitional years while also providing inspirational content that encourages a deepening relationship with Jesus.
Author Kami Gilmour, author of the popular SoulFeed blog, has reached millions with her often humorous and always honest and hope-filled stories from her own season of letting go. Recent viral posts on SoulFeed have contributed to Release My Grip becoming one of the top-selling devotional books on Amazon within the first week of its release.
Release My Grip includes:
- Reflection questions that help shift readers' focus from loss to the richness and hope of the new season that's just beginning.
- Scriptures that reveal God's loving heart, bringing relief and hope in the midst of wondering and worrying.
- Practical challenges that help readers adjust to the rhythm of life's "new normal" and maintain meaningful connection with the young adults who will always be their children.
- Journaling pages (with convenient lay-flat Smyth-sewn binding) that make it easy for parents to capture their letting-go journey as it unfolds, making this book a keepsake to reflect back upon.
About the author: As a mother of three and stepmother of two teenage and adult kids, Kami Gilmour is a veteran of "letting go." She and her husband, Tim, live in Colorado, and enjoy all things "mountain-y." They look forward to someday being able to park their cars in their own garage when their "almost grown and flown" kids stop using it as a storage unit. Kami is also the co-creator of SoulFeed College Care Packages.
Release My Grip: Hope for a Parent's Heart as Kids Leave the Nest and Learn to Fly
ISBN: 978-1-4707-4847-0
Publisher: Lifetree/Group Publishing
Release: 5/2017
Pages: 144
Size: 6 x 9
Binding: Hardcover
Price: $12.99
Website: www.mylifetree.com/shop/release-my-grip
Lifetree/Group is a Christian resource provider whose mission is to connect people to Jesus and each other.