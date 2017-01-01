FRC Action PAC Endorses Judge Roy Moore for United States Senate Contact: J.P. Duffy or Macie Malone, 866-FRC-NEWS



WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- FRC Action PAC, the political action committee connected with Family Research Council Action, is endorsing Judge Roy Moore for United States Senate in the state of Alabama.



FRC Action President, Tony Perkins commented: "These are challenging times and our nation is looking for bold leadership. Over the years Judge Moore has proven he is willing to stand up for our Constitution and fight for the rights of the people. From working with him and evaluating his record as a public servant, FRC Action PAC believes he will provide needed leadership on important issues in the U.S. Senate." FRC Action PAC Executive Vice President, Lt. General (Ret.) Jerry Boykin added: "Judge Roy Moore has been a fearless champion of conservative values and a great friend to the Family Research Council. It is a true privilege to endorse him for the U.S. Senate. I have no doubt that Judge Moore will follow his conscience and not be swayed by political correctness or political expediency."



"FRC Action PAC is confident that Judge Moore will be a strong advocate for constitutional limited government, for individual liberties, and for strong family values. Once again, we are pleased to offer our endorsement," concluded Boykin.

