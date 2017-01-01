Genocide Survivor Begins Leadership Ministry in Growing Rwanda



ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2017



Journey Rwanda, though independent, is based on The Leadership Institute's flagship Christian leadership training process that integrates deep Christian formational lifestyle rhythms and postures in the leader's life with outward leadership development best practices. TLI is based in southern California. The Journey is a seasoned process that has trained hundreds of leaders worldwide since 1989.



The Leadership Institute currently formally facilitates The Journey in Nigeria and India and has also spawned other informal expressions of its training led by alumni in Russia and the Dominican Republic.



Jean Paul Ndagijimana, is a southern California Journey alum and will serve as the Director of Journey Rwanda.



In announcing this news, Paul Jensen, Founder and President of The Leadership Institute said, "We thank God for leading Jean Paul, a survivor of the Rwandan genocide, to become a seasoned leader of leaders in his country by inspiring them to listen to God, follow Jesus' rhythms of life, and lead from the overflow. It is an honor to work as partners with Jean Paul and his family in this mission to transform leaders in the church and society throughout Rwanda."



Troy Walling, Executive Director and C.O.O., said, "Today, Rwanda finds itself in the midst of a strengthening economy and culture where good family, business and community leadership is now perhaps more crucial than ever before. We are excited to see what God does through Jean Paul."



About The Leadership Institute

Kingdom Purpose: To abide deeply in Christ as His beloved and mentor a growing community of Christian leaders who receive and bring God's transforming Kingdom.



Vision: To inspire generations of leaders who listen to God, follow Jesus' rhythms of life and lead from the overflow.



