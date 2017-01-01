Terri Schiavo Archives: A Permanent Place at Ave Maria University for Learning Terri Schiavo's Historic Story Contact: Tom Shakely, Executive Director,



Since Terri Schiavo's death, her parents and siblings—Mary and Robert Schindler, and siblings Bobby and Suzanne—have envisioned a supportive, permanent home for the public records that tell the story of Terri's battle. Thanks to Ave Maria University's Canizaro Library, the Schindlers have found that home.



"We knew that my Terri's death wouldn't be the last time someone was fatally denied food and water," reflects Mary Schindler, Terri's mother. "She had a brain injury. She wasn't terminal, she wasn't dying. She was conscious. We knew when she was killed that she was just the first victim of many yet to come."



It was this conviction that led the Schindlers to preserve dozens of boxes worth of materials that tell the story of Terri and her family's struggle to protect her, with the belief that future researchers inquiring into the history of American euthanasia would need to understand Terri's story in an unbiased and straightforward way.



The Terri Schiavo Archive will be available for privileged access to students, researchers, and visitors interested in learning more about Terri's fight, available by inquiring with Ave Maria University's Canizaro Library directly. The Terri Schiavo Archives represent the first ever comprehensive collection of the records pertaining to Terri's prolonged legal clash , and the first time these materials are available to the public.



"We were thrilled to donate these materials to Ave Maria University," reflects Tom Shakely, executive director of the Terri Schiavo Life & Hope Network. "We know Terri's case remains profoundly important not only in itself, but also in relation to the larger battles for the dignity of the human person."



"We're so pleased to add the Terri Schiavo Archive to our growing collection," shares Jennifer Nodes, Ave Maria's Director of Library Services. "It is a wonderful opportunity to preserve unique primary source materials for research, teaching, and scholarship and will no doubt shape lives and perspectives far into the future."



Ave Maria is located in Southwest Florida, roughly 45 minutes from Naples on the west coast, and approximately 90 minutes east from Miami/Fort Lauderdale. Ave Maria University was founded by Tom Monaghan, founder of Domino's Pizza, as an orthodox Catholic university.



The Terri Schiavo Archive can be accessed online here.



