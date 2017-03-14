Owner Talk, Owner Walk: New Book for Business Leaders Contact: Drew Crandall, 860-871-6500,



Owner Talk, Owner Walk retails for $29.95 and is being sold online at Contact: Drew Crandall, 860-871-6500, [email protected] VERNON, Conn., March 14, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- "Owner Talk, Owner Walk: Avoiding the Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde syndrome," a daring and invigorating new, 139-page devotional journey for Christian business owners and CEOs, is now available. The convenient 8.5 x 11 size, soft-cover book contains 113 leader-focused, field-tested, single-page devotions; over 300 Scripture references; over 300 probing questions; and an extremely helpful bonus blueprint on how to build a Godly business based on the Book of Nehemiah.Author Drew Crandall is the long-time owner of Keep In Touch, a marketing and media business in Vernon, Connecticut. He also serves as President of Northeast Christians At Work, Metro Hartford leader of the Fellowship of Companies for Christ International, and co-chair of Called To Work. Crandall is a frequent event speaker and media spokesperson on the topic of faith and work.Owner Talk, Owner Walk retails for $29.95 and is being sold online at www.AbbaFatherMedia.com . Quantity discounts are available for small group use. For more information, please call 860.871.6500 or email [email protected]