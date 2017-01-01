Former Hospital Management CEO Shows Entrepreneurs and Executives how to do Business 'By The Book' in Dare to Succeed I ran a for-profit corporation based on principles from the Bible and succeeded. -- Joe Greene



Contact: David R. Shepherd, 615-476-3297, [email protected]



FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 16, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Hospital management pioneer and CEO Fellowship founder, Joe Greene, challenges Christians who are starting or currently running businesses to look to the Bible for success in operating their enterprises.



In his just-released new book, Dare to Succeed: Experience the Satisfaction of Doing Business by The Book, Greene tells story after story—many of them humorous and all of them firsthand experiences —that demonstrate biblical principles in action in business and how these principles can turn a for-profit business into a prosperous operation and a powerful ministry for the gospel.



"When I left a top position in a Fortune 500 company to start a business that would operate strictly on principles that I gleaned from the Bible, most people thought I was doomed to fail," Greene said of his initial efforts. "Yet no one could tell me exactly which biblical principles wouldn't work for running a company."



As Greene proved when he started Hospital Management Associates in 1977, later known as Health Management Associates, all of the Bible's guidelines for living a wholesome, productive life work extremely well.



Greene points to one principle in particular that inspired an accounting practice that he says "would disturb most Chief Financial Officers."



"I recognized in Proverbs the principle that one shouldn't be using money he owes to someone else," Greene recalls. "So I insisted on paying every vendor's invoice within 24 hours of receiving it."



Greene said that instead of failure, his practice elicited an offer from a large vendor to provide investment capital, which Greene did not need, to expand the company simply because it was so well run and exhibited such integrity.



Greene's company grew into a multi-million-dollar operation that became a Wall Street darling when it went public. After retiring, Greene went on to found the Brentwood, Tennessee-based CEO Fellowship to mentor corporate executives and business owners in incorporating business principles based on the Bible.



Greene's collaborator on the book project is Greg Webster, who has collaborated on more than 20 books, including Dreams and Visions: Is God Awakening the Muslim World? and Killing Christians: Living the Faith Where It's Not Safe to Believe, both of which recount gripping, true life stories of Christians under persecution. He is founder and creative director of Webster Creative Group and lives in Giles County, Tennessee.



Birmingham-based New Hope Publishers acquired Dare to Succeed, which just released in paperback. The book is available in bookstores and online and retails for $16.99. For more information, visit www.DaretoSucceedBook.com. To set up an interview with the author, contact David R. Shepherd at [email protected].

Share Tweet