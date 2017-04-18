Pro-life Legislation Supported by Leading Pro-life Coalition Pro-life groups applaud bill authors for a thoughtful package of pro-life legislation



AUSTIN, Texas, April 18, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- In a press conference at the State's Capitol, four major pro-life organizations representing more than 10 million Texans announced support of key bills before the House chamber of the 85th Texas Legislature, with over a dozen key lawmakers attending in support of the measures.



"We are thrilled a wide range of pro-life bills has been filed this session to better protect the life and dignity of the human person," said Jennifer Carr Allmon, executive director of the Texas Conference of Catholic Bishops. "While we maintain the goal of ending abortion in the United States, this bill package makes strategic and incremental progress toward that goal."



The bills protect women and girls from forced abortions, stop state and local governments from contracting with abortion providers, improve the reporting of abortion complications, change the category of ectopic pregnancies and enforce the humane treatment of the bodies of unborn babies.



"The health and flourishing of all people, especially the most vulnerable among us is important and those of us in this coalition are committed to creating a pro-life culture in Texas," said Kathryn Freeman, director of Public Policy for the Christian Life Commission. "We are thrilled to support a wide range of bills, which will have a real impact in protecting women and children."



"We applaud the House for moving these pro-life bills, all of which are well crafted to survive court challenges," said Dr. Joe Pojman, executive director of the Texas Alliance for Life.



While the bills are being presented this week in the House for committee action, almost all have accompanying Senate bills, suggesting bicameral support, and five of the measures have been voted out of the House State Affairs Committee. "We are excited to see members of both chambers moving our priority bills, demonstrating their strong commitment to honor and protect life," said Kyleen Wright, president of Texans for Life.



The pro-life groups also commended the fact that Governor Greg Abbott's priority for abortion alternatives was fully funded by the House budget.



The package of pro-life bills, including their authors, supported by the four organizations are as follows: Ban partial-birth abortions (SB 8/HB 200) by Rep. Cindy Burkett and Sen. Charles Schwertner -- Ban on partial-birth abortion (identical to the federal ban upheld in Gonzales v. Carhart, 2007), not a ban on dismemberment abortions.



Humane treatment of bodies of unborn babies (HB 200 and HB 35/SB 8) by Reps. Cindy Burkett and Byron Cook and Senator Charles Schwertner -- Ban the sale or donation of tissues and organs after an abortion; ban research on tissues and organs of victims of elective abortion by public and private institutions; codify DSHS-like rules for disposition of the remains of victims of elective abortion.



Improved abortion complications reporting (HB 2962/SB 1602) by Rep. Giovanni Capriglione and Sen. Donna Campbell -- Increased reporting of abortion complications by providers and by providers of follow-up care (licensed abortion facilities, ASCs, hospitals, stand-alone ERs).



Ban wrongful birth lawsuits (HB 434/SB 25) by Rep. Ron Simmons and Sen. Brandon Creighton -- Ban wrongful birth lawsuits.



Address forced abortions and sex trafficking (HB 2858/SB 1377) by Rep. DeWayne Burns and Sen. Dawn Buckingham -- Protect women and girls from forced abortions, especially during human sex trafficking.



Stop state and local abortion subsidies (HB 1936/SB 855) by Rep. Drew Springer and Sen. Donna Campbell -- Prohibit state and local governments from entering contracts with abortion providers or affiliates.



Definition of ectopic pregnancy (HB 3771) by Rep. Byron Cook -- Ensures treatment for ectopic pregnancies is not reported as abortion. The Texas Baptist Christian Life Commission is the ethics and justice ministry of the Baptist General Convention of Texas.



Texas Alliance for Life is a statewide pro-life organization of people committed to protecting innocent human lives from conception to natural death using peaceful, legal means.



Texans for Life Coalition is one of the state's largest and oldest non-profit organizations dedicated to ending abortion through education and legislative advocacy.



The Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops is the association of the Roman Catholic bishops of Texas.

