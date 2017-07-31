Women of Grace® Plans Weekend Conference for Women & Teens in Albuquerque Plans Weekend Conference for Women & Teens



Contact: Susan Brinkmann, Staff Journalist,



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 31, 2017



Scheduled for September 8-10 at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Albuquerque, the theme for this year's conference is "Bloom Who You Are" and features Women of Grace® founder Johnnette Benkovic.



Johnnette, who is also the popular host of EWTN's Women of Grace® television show and Women of Grace® Live radio show, is celebrating her 30th year of ministry and will encourage women to be an "aroma for Christ" right here, right now, in this our state in life.



Father Philip Scott, F.J. will also speak at the event. Father Scott is the founder of the Family of Jesus the Healer order and will address the woundedness of the family and how to find healing in Jesus for both ourselves and our loved ones.



Sue Ellen Browder, formerly of Cosmopolitan Magazine and the author of Subverted: How I Helped the Sexual Revolution Hijack the Women's Movement, will also address the conference about why the prolife movement is the authentic women's movement of the 21st century.



Singer, songwriter and inspirational speaker Kitty Cleveland will deliver a rousing musical presentation and the charismatic Carol Marquardt will also speak during the conference.



Unique to this year's event is the day-long Young Women of Grace tract which will take place on Saturday for our teen attendees. Girls will have the opportunity to explore the truth about authentic femininity and enjoy plenty of time for fellowship and praise with the rousing music of Susan Potvin of the Living Praise Worship Team.



This three-day conference will be preceded by a Benedicta Leadership Enrichment Seminar on Thursday and Friday, September 7-8, with the retreat immediately following.



The weekend will also include Mass, Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, and Confession. The cost for the retreat is $140 and includes a boxed dinner on Friday, Saturday lunch and dinner.



Be restored, renewed, and refreshed as we journey through this transforming weekend together!



