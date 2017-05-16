Holocaust Survivor Arrested at Kentucky's Last Remaining Abortion Mill



Eva Edl, 82 years old, was interred as a child in a Russian concentration camp following World War II. She barely made it out alive. It was there the Lord Jesus Christ intervened to save her life and her soul. She has explained publicly that her time in a camp was the reason she could not in good conscience leave the abortion mill when asked by the police to do so. "I just wish the good Christian people of my country would have gathered in front of my death camp when we were shipped in," she said.



Edl was in Louisville with an organization known as Operation Save America. Police were summoned when the rescuers blocked the front entrance of the EMW Women's Surgical Center in downtown Louisville. All ten people, including 82 year old Edl, were arrested and transported to Metro Corrections in a police van.



